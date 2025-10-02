ClickHouse Query Optimization Workshop

Date: Wednesday, November 5th
Time: 9 AM EST / 3 PM CST
Duration: 3 hours
Location: Zoom (virtual)
Cost: FREE
This workshop is recommended for experienced ClickHouse users.
What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, you will learn how to optimize queries in ClickHouse. We will deep dive into techniques to improve query performance, such as effective use of primary keys, skipping indexes, materialized views, and projections. We'll also explore strategies to avoid common pitfalls, like inefficient joins and improper data types, while utilizing ClickHouse’s query logs and CPU/memory profiling to identify bottlenecks. By the end of the session, you’ll be equipped with the tools and knowledge to measure and optimize your queries.
Know before You Go:
- During the training, you will access your course materials in ClickHouse Academy. It is recommended that you create an account before the event HERE.
- You will also need to spin up a Clickhouse Cloud Service. If you have already used up your free trial, please contact us at least one day before the training.