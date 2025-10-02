ClickHouse logo
Sign in

ClickHouse Query Optimization Workshop

Date: Wednesday, November 5th
Time: 9 AM EST / 3 PM CST
Duration: 3 hours
Location: Zoom (virtual)
Cost: FREE

This workshop is recommended for experienced ClickHouse users.

What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, you will learn how to optimize queries in ClickHouse. We will deep dive into techniques to improve query performance, such as effective use of primary keys, skipping indexes, materialized views, and projections. We'll also explore strategies to avoid common pitfalls, like inefficient joins and improper data types, while utilizing ClickHouse’s query logs and CPU/memory profiling to identify bottlenecks. By the end of the session, you’ll be equipped with the tools and knowledge to measure and optimize your queries.

Know before You Go:

  • During the training, you will access your course materials in ClickHouse Academy. It is recommended that you create an account before the event HERE.
  • You will also need to spin up a Clickhouse Cloud Service. If you have already used up your free trial, please contact us at least one day before the training.

Hosted by

Rich Raposa

Rich Raposa

Director, Global Learning

Loading form...

Upcoming events

Live Q&A: Ask a ClickHouse Expert
Webinar
Live Q&A: Ask a ClickHouse Expert
Oct 2, 2025
Zoom (Virtual)
Sydney User Conference
Event
Sydney User Conference
Oct 2, 2025
Sydney (Australia)
Sydney In-person Training - ClickHouse Deep Dive Part 1
Live Training
Sydney In-person Training - ClickHouse Deep Dive Part 1
Oct 2, 2025
Sydney (Australia)

Products

Resources

Company

Join our community

Comparisons

ClickHouse logo
Stay informed on feature releases, product roadmap, support, and cloud offerings!
Loading form...
© 2025 ClickHouse, Inc. HQ in the Bay Area, CA and Amsterdam, NL.
TrademarkPrivacySecurityLegalCookie policy