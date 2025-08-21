ClickHouse logo
Observability at Scale with ClickStack

Date: October 7, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM EDT

Location: SECOND, 849 6th Ave, New York, NY, 10001

Cost: FREE

Duration: 3 hours

Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on lab

What You'll Learn: In this hands-on training, you’ll get a guided introduction to ClickStack, the open-source observability platform built on top of ClickHouse. Designed for high-performance ingestion and analysis of logs, metrics, traces, and session data, ClickStack combines the flexibility of OpenTelemetry with the power of ClickHouse’s analytics engine—delivering blazing-fast observability without breaking your budget.

By the end of the session, you’ll have deployed ClickStack locally, ingested real telemetry data, and queried it using both SQL and natural-language tools. Perfect for observability engineers, DevOps, SREs, and developers who want to build or scale their observability platforms. We will end the training with a lengthy Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.

Seats are limited! Register your interest and we will be in touch if you get a spot.

Hosted by

Rich Raposa

Rich Raposa

Director of ClickHouse Global Learning

