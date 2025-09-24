ClickHouse logo
Live Q&A: Ask a ClickHouse Expert

Date: October 2, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM EST | 8:00 AM PST | 5:00 PM CEST

Location: Virtual (link provided upon registration)

Whether you’re just starting with ClickHouse or looking to sharpen your understanding, this 30-minute session is your chance to connect directly with a ClickHouse expert.

Here’s what you can expect:

  • 10-minute introduction: A fast overview of ClickHouse and its core strengths, plus best practices.
  • 20-minute live Q&A: Ask your questions and get practical, real-world answers from Mark Needham, PME at ClickHouse.

You’ll walk away with a stronger understanding of ClickHouse and practical guidance for your next steps.

Save your seat today and bring your questions!

Hosted by

Mark Needham

Mark Needham

PME, ClickHouse

