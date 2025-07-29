ClickHouse Deep Dive Training - Toronto

Location: Room Classroom 5F, 5th Floor, 100 University Avenue
Toronto, ON M5J 1V6
Date: Friday, September 5, 2025
Time: 8:30 AM - 5:30 PM EDT
Who Should Attend: New or intermediate users looking to build a strong foundation in ClickHouse
Cost: FREE
What You'll Learn: The fastest way to ramp on ClickHouse. Topics range from introductory content to a deep dive on interacting with and understanding your data.
There will be both lecture and hands-on labs (make sure to bring your laptops). The material is presented in modules and will include:
- Module 1: Introduction to ClickHouse
- Module 2: ClickHouse Architecture
- Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse
- Module 4: Modeling Data with ClickHouse
- Module 5: Analyzing Data with ClickHouse
- Module 6: ClickHouse Materialized Views
- Module 7: Aggregations in ClickHouse Materialized Views
- Module 8: Query Acceleration Techniques
- Module 9: Joining Data in ClickHouse
- Module 10: Deleting and Updating Data in ClickHouse
Seats are limited! Please register your interest.