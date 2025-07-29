ClickHouse Deep Dive Training - Toronto

Location: Room Classroom 5F, 5th Floor, 100 University Avenue Toronto, ON M5J 1V6

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025

Time: 8:30 AM - 5:30 PM EDT

Who Should Attend: New or intermediate users looking to build a strong foundation in ClickHouse

Cost: FREE

What You'll Learn: The fastest way to ramp on ClickHouse. Topics range from introductory content to a deep dive on interacting with and understanding your data.

There will be both lecture and hands-on labs (make sure to bring your laptops). The material is presented in modules and will include:

Module 1: Introduction to ClickHouse

Module 2: ClickHouse Architecture

Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse

Module 4: Modeling Data with ClickHouse

Module 5: Analyzing Data with ClickHouse

Module 6: ClickHouse Materialized Views

Module 7: Aggregations in ClickHouse Materialized Views

Module 8: Query Acceleration Techniques

Module 9: Joining Data in ClickHouse

Module 10: Deleting and Updating Data in ClickHouse

Seats are limited! Please register your interest.