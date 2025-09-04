In-person Training - Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse

Date: September 18, 2025

Time: 9:00AM - 4:00PM EDT

Location: 75 State St 7th Floor, Boston, MA 02190

Cost: FREE

Format: In-person, Instructor-led training with hands-on labs



What you’ll learn: The fastest way to ramp up on ClickHouse. Topics range from introductory content to a deep dive on interacting with and understanding your data.

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

Module 1: Introduction to ClickHouse

Module 2: Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture

Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse

Module 4: Modeling Data with ClickHouse

Module 5: Analyzing Data with ClickHouse

Module 6: ClickHouse Materialized Views

Module 7: Aggregations in ClickHouse Materialized Views

Module 8: Query Acceleration Techniques

Module 9: Joining Data in ClickHouse

Module 10: Deleting and Updating Data in ClickHouse



Register your interest. Seats are limited!