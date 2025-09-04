In-person Training - Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse

Date: September 18, 2025
Time: 9:00AM - 4:00PM EDT
Location: 75 State St 7th Floor, Boston, MA 02190
Cost: FREE
Format: In-person, Instructor-led training with hands-on labs
What you’ll learn: The fastest way to ramp up on ClickHouse. Topics range from introductory content to a deep dive on interacting with and understanding your data.
There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:
Module 1: Introduction to ClickHouse
Module 2: Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture
Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse
Module 4: Modeling Data with ClickHouse
Module 5: Analyzing Data with ClickHouse
Module 6: ClickHouse Materialized Views
Module 7: Aggregations in ClickHouse Materialized Views
Module 8: Query Acceleration Techniques
Module 9: Joining Data in ClickHouse
Module 10: Deleting and Updating Data in ClickHouse
Register your interest. Seats are limited!