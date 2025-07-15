ClickHouse logo
ClickHouse Deep Dive Part 1

Date: Wednesday, September 3rd
Time: 8:00 AM EDT / 2:00 PM CEST
Duration: 3 hours
Location: Zoom (virtual)
Cost: FREE

You've heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you've even tried it yourself.

In this 3 hour instructor-led training, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC.

There will be both live training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Module 1: Introduction to ClickHouse
  • Module 2: Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture
  • Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse

Hosted by

Pablo Musa

Pablo Musa

Principal Instructor

