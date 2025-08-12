ClickHouse logo
Google Cloud Summit Brazil

Meet the ClickHouse team at Google Cloud Summit Brazil on October 10–11, 2025, at the Transamerica Expo Center in São Paulo. Discover how ClickHouse delivers lightning fast analytics on Google Cloud, helping you power real-time data pipelines, AI/ML workloads, and mission-critical applications with ease. Visit our booth to see the latest innovations, connect with our experts, and explore how we can help accelerate your analytics journey.

Want to go deeper? Schedule a 1:1 meeting with our team to discuss your specific use cases and learn how ClickHouse can deliver the performance you need.

