AWS Startup Dev Day Sydney

ClickHouse will be at AWS Startup Dev Day Sydney on September 18!

We're excited to be part of the AWS Startup Dev Day Sydney on September 18, and discover how we’re helping teams move faster with the world’s fastest open-source analytical database. Built for speed, scale, and efficiency, ClickHouse powers real-time insights for modern data applications on AWS and beyond.

Don't miss Johnny Mirza's lightning talk at 2:30 PM on powering AI agents with real-time analytics on ClickHouse.

Want to connect 1:1? Book a meeting with our team to explore how ClickHouse fits into your architecture.

Upcoming events

Toronto ClickHouse Meetup
Meetup
Toronto ClickHouse Meetup
Sep 3, 2025
Toronto (Canada)
Raleigh ClickHouse Meetup
Meetup
Raleigh ClickHouse Meetup
Sep 4, 2025
Raleigh (United States)
In-Person Migration to ClickHouse Training - Gurgaon
Free Training
In-Person Migration to ClickHouse Training - Gurgaon
Sep 4, 2025
Gurgaon (India)

