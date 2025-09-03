ClickHouse will be at AWS Startup Dev Day Sydney on September 18!

We're excited to be part of the AWS Startup Dev Day Sydney on September 18, and discover how we’re helping teams move faster with the world’s fastest open-source analytical database. Built for speed, scale, and efficiency, ClickHouse powers real-time insights for modern data applications on AWS and beyond.

Don't miss Johnny Mirza's lightning talk at 2:30 PM on powering AI agents with real-time analytics on ClickHouse.

Want to connect 1:1? Book a meeting with our team to explore how ClickHouse fits into your architecture.