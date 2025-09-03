Alexey Milovidov, Co-Founder & CTO, along with the ClickHouse Singapore team will be at Data & AI Summit Singapore on September 24

We're excited to be part of the Data & AI Summit Singapore on September 24, and discover how we’re helping teams move faster with the world’s fastest open-source analytical database. Built for speed, scale, and efficiency, ClickHouse powers real-time insights for modern data applications.

Don't miss Alexey's talk at 2:00 PM on "Turning Data into Competitive Advantage in the AI Era."

Want to connect 1:1? Book a meeting with our team to explore how ClickHouse fits into your architecture.