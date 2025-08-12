Menlo Park In-Person Training - Observability at Scale with ClickStack: Logs, Metrics, Traces and RUM on ClickHouse

Location: Menlo Park, 585 Glenwood Ave, Menlo Park, CA 94025

Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Time: 5:45 PM to 8:00 PM (doors open at 5:00 PM, and the training will begin promptly at 5:45 PM)

Cost: FREE

What You'll Learn: In this hands-on training, you’ll get a guided introduction to ClickStack, the open-source observability platform built on top of ClickHouse. Designed for high-performance ingestion and analysis of logs, metrics, traces, and session data, ClickStack combines the flexibility of OpenTelemetry with the power of ClickHouse’s analytics engine—delivering blazing-fast observability without breaking your budget.

By the end of the session, you’ll have deployed ClickStack locally, ingested real telemetry data, and queried it using both SQL and natural-language tools. Perfect for observability engineers, DevOps, SREs, and developers who want to build or scale their observability platforms. We will end the training with a lengthy Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.

Seats are limited! Register your interest and we will be in touch if you get a spot.