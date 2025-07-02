ClickHouse logo
ClickHouse Deep Dive Training - São Paulo, Brazil

Location: São Paulo, Brazil Date: August 12, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM BRT

Who Should Attend: New or intermediate users looking to build a strong foundation in ClickHouse

Cost: FREE

What You'll Learn: The fastest way to ramp on ClickHouse. Topics range from introductory content to a deep dive on interacting with and understanding your data.

There will be both lecture and hands-on labs (make sure to bring your laptops). The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Module 1: Introduction to ClickHouse
  • Module 2: ClickHouse Architecture
  • Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse
  • Module 4: Modeling Data with ClickHouse
  • Module 5: Analyzing Data with ClickHouse
  • Module 6: ClickHouse Materialized Views
  • Module 7: Aggregations in ClickHouse Materialized Views
  • Module 8: Query Acceleration Techniques
  • Module 9: Joining Data in ClickHouse
  • Module 10: Deleting and Updating Data in ClickHouse

Seats are limited! Please register your interest.

Hosted by

Pablo Musa

Pablo Musa

Principal Instructor

