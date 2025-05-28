Join us at Open House, the ClickHouse user conference, May 28-29 in San Francisco. ->->
ClickHouse Deep Dive Training

Dates: July 2nd - July 3rd at 10:00 AM CEST
Duration: 6 hours daily
Location: Zoom (virtual)
Cost: FREE

You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this 2-day (6 hours per day) instructor-led training, you will learn how to create and deploy ClickHouse applications, model and store data efficiently, write efficient queries, and optimize query performance.

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. Note that this event has limited attendance to 50 students and is not going to be recorded. If you are unable to attend all four sessions live and in-person, please consider registering for a future event.

The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Module 1: Getting Started with ClickHouse
  • Module 2: ClickHouse Architecture
  • Module 3: Modeling Data for ClickHouse
  • Module 4: Inserting Data into ClickHouse
  • Module 5: Analyzing Data with ClickHouse
  • Module 6: ClickHouse Materialized Views
  • Module 7: Aggregations in ClickHouse Materialized Views
  • Module 8: Query Acceleration Techniques
  • Module 9: Joining Data in ClickHouse
  • Module 10: Deleting and Updating Data in ClickHouse
  • Module 11: Sharding and Replication
  • Module 12: Managing Data in ClickHouse

Pablo Musa

Principal Instructor

