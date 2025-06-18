Hong Kong ClickHouse Fundamentals Training for AWS
Date: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Time: 12:30 PM - 4:00 PM HKT
On-site Location: AWS Hong Kong office, Tower 535, 20/F, 535 Jaffe Rd, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Virtual option: Zoom
You've heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you've even tried it yourself. In this instructor-led workshop, you will learn what you need to be successful quickly.
Topics are listed below and range from introductory content to a deep dive on optimizing queries and deduplication.
There will be both live training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:
Module 1: Introduction to ClickHouse and use cases
Module 2: Modeling Data
Module 3: Inserting Data
Module 4: Query Optimization
We will end the training with a lengthy Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.