Integrating your Data Lake with ClickHouse

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM CEST

Duration: 2 hours

Location: Zoom (virtual)

Cost: FREE

The lakehouse architecture has gained significant traction over the past year and is quickly becoming a standard across many industries. ClickHouse is closely following this trend and making substantial investments in this space. With one of the fastest analytical query engines available, ClickHouse is uniquely positioned to take the lakehouse architecture to the next level.

This workshop will explore the current state of data lake and lakehouse integration, and provide a forward-looking view of what’s next. Whether you’re looking to better understand the data lake architecture or maximize its value with ClickHouse, this session is for you.

Agenda:

From Data Warehouses to Data Lakes Integrating ClickHouse to Data Lakes and Lakehouses Latest features Roadmap

We'll answer questions like: