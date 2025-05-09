Join us at Open House, the ClickHouse user conference, May 28-29 in San Francisco. ->->
ClickHouse Admin Workshop

Date: June 25th
Time: 11 AM EDT
Location: Zoom (virtual)

In this 2-hour, instructor-led workshop, you will learn how to deploy, configure and administer a ClickHouse cluster. By the end of the training you should be able to deploy your own distributed ClickHouse service for building a real-world POC of your application. We will start with an introduction to ClickHouse and the details of how it stores data, then we will focus on how to configure and scale ClickHouse, and end with a full deployment of a cluster using a cloud provider.

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Module 1: Introduction to ClickHouse
  • Module 2: ClickHouse Architecture
  • Module 3: Configuring ClickHouse
  • Module 4: Scaling ClickHouse
  • Module 5: Deploying ClickHouse

Hosted by

photo-rich-raposa.jpeg

Rich Raposa

Director, Global Learning

