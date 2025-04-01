In-Person ClickHouse Developer Fast Track - Munich
Date: Wednesday, May 14th Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM CEST Location: Mindspace Stachus Coworking Herzogspitalstraße 24, 80331 München, Germany Cost: Free of charge
You've heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you've even tried it yourself. To be delivered by our international training team in-person, in this 1-day instructor-led training, you will learn what you need to be successful quickly. Topics are listed below and range from introductory content to a deep dive into ClickHouse and ClickHouse Cloud architecture.
There will be both lecture and hands-on labs (make sure to bring your laptops). The material is presented in modules and will include:
Module 1: Getting Started with ClickHouse
Module 2: ClickHouse Architecture
Module 3: Modeling Data
Module 4: Inserting Data
Module 5: Optimizing Queries
We will end the training with a lengthy Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.
Seats are limited! Register your interest and we will be in touch if you get a spot.