ClickHouse Developer Training

Dates: May 21-22nd at 11am EDT

Duration: 6 hours daily

Location: Zoom (virtual)

Cost: FREE



You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this 2-day (6 hours per day) instructor-led training, you will learn how to create and deploy ClickHouse applications, model and store data efficiently, write efficient queries, and optimize query performance.

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. Note that this event has limited attendance to 50 students and is not going to be recorded. If you are unable to attend all four sessions live and in-person, please consider registering for a future event.

The material is presented in modules and will include: