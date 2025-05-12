Join us at Open House, the ClickHouse user conference, May 28-29 in San Francisco. ->->
DevOpsDays Singapore

Coffee is on us on day 2 of DevOpsDays Singapore on May 15!

Pop by the ClickHouse coffee cart at DevOpsDays Singapore on May 15, 2025, and discover how we’re helping teams move faster with the world’s fastest open-source analytical database. Built for speed, scale, and efficiency, ClickHouse powers real-time insights for modern data applications. Fuel up at our booth with a barista-crafted coffee and discover how ClickHouse lets you analyze billions of rows in milliseconds—fast, efficient, and budget-friendly.

Do not miss ClickHouse Senior Support Engineer Jason Wong's workshop on High-Performance Monitoring, from zero to hero, at 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM.

Want to connect 1:1? Book a meeting with our team to explore how ClickHouse fits into your architecture.

