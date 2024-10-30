ClickHouse Developer In-Person Training - Manhattan, New York

Location: TBD

Dates: Wednesday, December 11th & Thursday, December 12th

Time: 09:00 AM - 5:00 PM EDT

Lunch: Provided both days

Cost: Free of charge

You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this two-day instructor-led training, you will learn how to create and deploy ClickHouse applications, model and store data efficiently, write efficient queries, and optimize query performance.

Join us for a hands-on, instructor-led ClickHouse training session on Wednesday, the 11th, and Thursday, the 12th, in Manhattan!

What You’ll Learn:

Getting Started with ClickHouse: What and why ClickHouse?

ClickHouse Architecture: Understand the ClickHouse internals

Modeling Data for ClickHouse: Select the correct data types and primary keys

Inserting Data into ClickHouse: Learn the different ways to insert data

Analyzing Data with ClickHouse: Write queries and make the most out of your data

ClickHouse Materialized Views: Shift the cost of computation from query time to insert time

Aggregations in ClickHouse Materialized Views: Techniques to aggregate data faster

ClickHouse Sharding and Replication: Overview of a ClickHouse cluster

Joining Data in ClickHouse: Understand the intricacies of efficient data joins

Deleting and Updating Data in ClickHouse: Learn how ClickHouse handles updates and deletes

Managing Data in ClickHouse: TTL, hot/warm/cold architectures and more

Optimizing Queries in ClickHouse: Techniques to speed up your data retrieval

Seats are limited! Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your ClickHouse skills. Register now to secure your spot