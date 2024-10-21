DoubleCloud is winding down. Migrate to ClickHouse with limited-time free migration services. Contact us today ->->
ClickHouse logo
Sign in

News & Events / Free Training

ClickHouse Developer In-Person Training - San Jose

Location: 19900 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite 100, Cupertino, CA 95014
Dates: Tuesday, November 19th & Wednesday, November 20th
Time: 09:00 AM - 5:00 PM PDT
Lunch: Provided both days
Cost: Free of charge

You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this two-day instructor-led training, you will learn how to create and deploy ClickHouse applications, model and store data efficiently, write efficient queries, and optimize query performance.

Join us for a hands-on, instructor-led ClickHouse training session on Tuesday, the 19th, and Wednesday, the 20th, in San Jose!

What You’ll Learn:

  • Getting Started with ClickHouse: What and why ClickHouse?
  • ClickHouse Architecture: Understand the ClickHouse internals
  • Modeling Data for ClickHouse: Select the correct data types and primary keys
  • Inserting Data into ClickHouse: Learn the different ways to insert data
  • Analyzing Data with ClickHouse: Write queries and make the most out of your data
  • ClickHouse Materialized Views: Shift the cost of computation from query time to insert time
  • Aggregations in ClickHouse Materialized Views: Techniques to aggregate data faster
  • ClickHouse Sharding and Replication: Overview of a ClickHouse cluster
  • Joining Data in ClickHouse: Understand the intricacies of efficient data joins
  • Deleting and Updating Data in ClickHouse: Learn how ClickHouse handles updates and deletes
  • Managing Data in ClickHouse: TTL, hot/warm/cold architectures and more
  • Optimizing Queries in ClickHouse: Techniques to speed up your data retrieval

Seats are limited! Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your ClickHouse skills. Register now to secure your spot

Hosted by

ClickHouse

Training team

Loading form...

Upcoming events

ClickHouse Meetup in Madrid
Meetup
ClickHouse Meetup in Madrid
Oct 21, 2024
Madrid (Spain)
Data & AI Summit VIC
Event
Data & AI Summit VIC
Oct 22, 2024
Melbourne (Australia)
Coffee with ClickHouse - Amsterdam
Event
Coffee with ClickHouse - Amsterdam
Oct 23, 2024
Amsterdam (The Netherlands)
Products
Resources
Company
Join our community
Comparisons
ClickHouse logo
Stay informed on feature releases, product roadmap, support, and cloud offerings!
Loading form...
© 2024 ClickHouse, Inc. HQ in the Bay Area, CA and Amsterdam, NL.
TrademarkPrivacySecurityLegalCookie policy