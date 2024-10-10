DoubleCloud is winding down. Migrate to ClickHouse with limited-time free migration services. Contact us today ->->
Coffee with ClickHouse - Amsterdam

Date: Wednesday, October 23rd
Time: 10:00am - 12:00pm CEST
Location: Herengracht 576-2, Amsterdam

Join Us for Coffee with ClickHouse!

We're excited to invite you to our Amsterdam office on Wednesday morning, October 23rd, from 10:00 to 12:00, for a relaxed meetup over coffee and snacks. As the team behind Open Source ClickHouse, a next-gen Real-Time Data Warehouse and Database Management System, we're eager to connect with you.

Whether you're interested in our cutting-edge technology, want to explore specific use cases, or are curious about how we compare to Redshift, BigQuery, Snowflake, Fabric, and Elastic, this is the perfect opportunity to chat directly with our engineers.

Our Focus Areas:

  • Real-Time Analytics on structured and semi-structured data
  • Real-Time Business Intelligence (BI)
  • Observability (logs, metrics, traces, network telemetry, etc.)
  • Vector Search / AI / ML / MLOps

To ensure we can tailor the conversation to your interests, please reserve your seat by filling out the form below and sending a brief email outlining what you'd like to discuss.

We look forward to seeing you there!

