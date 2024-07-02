Migrating from Postgres to ClickHouse Workshop

Date: July 31st

Time: 8 AM PDT / 11 AM EDT / 4 PM BST / 5 PM CEST

Join us for a comprehensive 2-hour workshop designed to guide you through the essential steps and considerations for a successful PostgreSQL to ClickHouse migration. This workshop will kick off with an introduction to the key reasons why migrating from PostgreSQL to ClickHouse can significantly enhance your data processing capabilities. We will delve into the main conceptual differences between the two databases, covering crucial aspects such as primary keys, partitions, and indexes.

In the second module, we will explore the initial steps of the migration process. You will learn how to understand your dataset, map PostgreSQL data types to ClickHouse equivalents, and define primary keys in ClickHouse. We will also cover the process of loading data into ClickHouse, ensuring a smooth transition. The final module will focus on data modeling strategies in ClickHouse, emphasizing denormalization, effective use of ClickHouse joins, and other advanced techniques to optimize performance and scalability. This workshop is perfect for database administrators, data engineers, and developers looking to leverage ClickHouse’s powerful analytical capabilities. Register now to secure your spot!

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include: