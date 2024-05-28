ClickHouse Cloud on Microsoft Azure: Now in Beta->

AWS Summit Tel Aviv

We’re thrilled to announce that ClickHouse is a sponsor of this year’s AWS summit in Tel Aviv!

Our team is excited to connect with you and share how ClickHouse can revolutionize your data management and analytics. Be sure to visit us at Booth S12 to explore our latest innovations, get insights from our experts, and learn how ClickHouse can empower your data-driven decisions.

Looking for a more in-depth discussion? Complete our form to book a private meeting with our ClickHouse experts. This is your opportunity to dive deeper into your specific challenges, ask questions, and discover how ClickHouse can solve your data analytics challenges.

Don't miss out on this chance to elevate your data analytics capabilities. Stop by Booth S12 or book your private meeting today. See you at the AWS Summit in Tel Aviv!

