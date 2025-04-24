What's new in ClickHouse Cloud: spring 2025 roundup

If you live in the northern hemisphere, spring is here! As flowers bloom and animals come out of hibernation, we’ve been bringing the power of ClickHouse to ClickHouse Cloud. Over the past few months, we’ve delivered a wave of new features and improvements — all designed to give you the most powerful backend for your real-time data as you spring into the new season. Here’s a look at what’s new from the ClickHouse Cloud Changelog.

Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) - now Generally Available for AWS #

In February, we introduced a new deployment model for ClickHouse by launching Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) in GA for AWS. With BYOC, you can deploy ClickHouse Cloud directly into your own AWS account, maintaining full control of your data while we manage the operations. It’s the best of both worlds: the power of ClickHouse with the security and compliance benefits of a single-tenant environment.

Learn more about the architecture, onboarding process, and operations about our BYOC offering here. To request access or add yourself to the waitlist for GCP or Azure, please submit your information here.

Native Postgres Change Data Capture (CDC) - in public beta #

After joining forces with PeerDB, in February we announced the public beta of a native Postgres CDC connector, making it easier than ever to capture and replicate Postgres changes into ClickHouse in near real-time.

“ClickPipes for Postgres has made it incredibly easy for us to keep our billing data in Postgres synchronized with ClickHouse for efficient analytics. The CDC experience is blazing fast, ensuring data freshness within seconds while minimizing the load on our production Postgres database. An invaluable solution for seamlessly integrating Postgres with ClickHouse!” Mo Abedi, Software Engineer in Billing team, Neon.tech

Learn more about this feature in our launch blog. During the public beta, if you face issues, have questions, or want to chat with the team working on this feature, please reach out to [email protected].

Native MySQL Change Data Capture (CDC) - in private preview #

When we launched the Postgres CDC connector, we got overwhelming requests for a similar MySQL connector - so we developed a ClickHouse native CDC connector purpose built for MySQL which is now in private preview. You can use this connector for both continuous replication and one-time migration from MySQL, no matter where it's running—whether in the cloud (RDS, Aurora, CloudSQL, Azure, etc.) or on-premises.

Some key features of this connector include blazing fast backfills during the initial load, continuous replication from MySQL, schema change replication, and more.

Learn more in our launch blog, and sign up for the Private Preview here.

Slack notifications for Cloud events #

Monitor your ClickHouse Cloud deployment without leaving Slack. ClickHouse Cloud already sends notifications for key events — such as billing, scaling, and ClickPipes. In April, we started allowing users to deliver these notifications directly to your Slack workspace using the ClickHouse Cloud Slack application.

To get started, admins can configure these notifications via the notification center by specifying slack channels to which notifications should be sent. Learn more here.

Monitor ClickHouse with the Resource Utilization Dashboard #

Also in April, we started rolling out a new dashboard to monitor your ClickHouse Cloud deployment without leaving the ClickHouse Cloud console. The new Resource Utilization dashboard gives replica-level insights into how your cluster is sized, also how much CPU and memory load each replica is experiencing, and how much data is transferred in and out of your service.

We scrape the metrics on this dashboard from ClickHouse system tables, and serve them via this dashboard to help you diagnose issues of overprovisioned or underprovisioned clusters. For one of our internal ClickHouse Cloud services, we used this dashboard to cut our ClickHouse Cloud costs by 4x!

Questions, comments, or feedback? Reach out to [email protected].

New region: AWS Middle East (UAE) - me-central-1 #

In February, we’re announced that ClickHouse Cloud is now available in the AWS Middle East (UAE) region (me-central-1). This expansion helps us better serve customers in the Middle East who require local data residency and low-latency access. With this expansion, you can now harness the power of ClickHouse in 11 regions on AWS, 4 regions on GCP, and 3 regions on Azure. We also support private regions in select geographies, you can find more information or request access here.

Cross-Region Private Link - in public beta #

In March, we announced the public Beta of Cross-Region Private Link - useful for customers running ClickHouse clusters across multiple AWS regions. This enables secure access between your applications and ClickHouse Cloud, no matter where they live.

Learn more here.

ClickPipes - AWS PrivateLink #

Last week, we released the ability to use AWS PrivateLink and ClickPipes to establish secure connectivity between VPCs, AWS services, your on-premises systems, and ClickHouse Cloud. This can be done without exposing traffic to the public internet while moving data from sources like Postgres, MySQL, and MSK on AWS. It also supports cross-region access through VPC service endpoints. PrivateLink connectivity set-up is now fully self-serve through ClickPipes.

Learn more here.

Usage cost API endpoint #

A common ask from users was better monitoring around billing and costs, so in February we started exposing a new API endpoint to allow you to programmatically retrieve usage and cost data for your ClickHouse Cloud organization. Whether you’re building internal dashboards or automating budget tracking, it’s easier than ever to stay on top of your ClickHouse Cloud spend.

Vantage Usage Report showing ClickHouse Cloud usage and costs, powered by the Usage Cost API under the hood.

PCI and HIPAA compliance #

Security and compliance are at the core of everything we do. In addition to an already exhaustive list of security and compliance reports, ClickHouse Cloud began to meet key requirements for PCI DSS and HIPAA in February. If you need to build analytics applications for regulated industries like healthcare and finance, we have you covered. We support PCI and HIPAA in select regions at this time, please refer to the documentation for the list of supported regions. To request access, please review guidelines here.

We’re Just getting started: summer is coming #

These updates are part of our commitment to delivering the most powerful, flexible, and user-friendly ClickHouse backend for your application. As always, we'd love to hear your feedback. You can view the full changelog here, engage with our team directly in our community Slack, and get started with a free trial.

Stay tuned for more.