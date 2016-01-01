Supported Cloud Regions

ap-northeast-1 (Tokyo)

ap-south-1 (Mumbai)

ap-southeast-1 (Singapore)

ap-southeast-2 (Sydney)

eu-central-1 (Frankfurt)

eu-west-1 (Ireland)

eu-west-2 (London)

me-central-1 (UAE)

us-east-1 (N. Virginia)

us-east-2 (Ohio)

us-west-2 (Oregon)

Under Consideration:

ca-central-1 (Canada)

af-south-1 (South Africa)

eu-north-1 (Stockholm)

sa-east-1 (South America)

asia-southeast1 (Singapore)

europe-west4 (Netherlands)

us-central1 (Iowa)

us-east1 (South Carolina)

Under Consideration:

australia-southeast1 (Sydney)

us-west-1 (Oregon)

eu-west-1 (Belgium)

West US 3 (Arizona)

East US 2 (Virginia)

Germany West Central (Frankfurt)

Note Need to deploy to a region not currently listed? Submit a request.

Enterprise plan feature Private regions feature is available in the Enterprise plan. To upgrade, visit the Plans page in the cloud console.

We offer Private regions for our Enterprise tier services. Please Contact us for private region requests.

Key considerations for private regions:

Services will not auto-scale.

Services cannot be stopped or idled.

Manual scaling (both vertical and horizontal) can be enabled with a support ticket.

If a service requires configuration with CMEK, the customer must provide the AWS KMS key during service launch.

To launch services new and additional, requests will need to be made through a support ticket.

Additional requirements may apply for HIPAA compliance (including signing a BAA). Note that HIPAA is currently available only for Enterprise tier services

Enterprise plan feature HIPAA is available in the Enterprise plan. Contact support to enable this feature.

Customers must sign a Business Associate Agreement (BAA) and request onboarding through Sales or Support to set up services in HIPAA compliant regions. The following regions support HIPAA compliance:

AWS us-east-1

AWS us-west-2

GCP us-central1

GCP us-east1

Customers must request onboarding through Sales or Support to set up services in PCI compliant regions. The following regions support PCI compliance: