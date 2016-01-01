Supported Cloud Regions
AWS Regions
- ap-northeast-1 (Tokyo)
- ap-south-1 (Mumbai)
- ap-southeast-1 (Singapore)
- ap-southeast-2 (Sydney)
- eu-central-1 (Frankfurt)
- eu-west-1 (Ireland)
- eu-west-2 (London)
- me-central-1 (UAE)
- us-east-1 (N. Virginia)
- us-east-2 (Ohio)
- us-west-2 (Oregon)
Under Consideration:
- ca-central-1 (Canada)
- af-south-1 (South Africa)
- eu-north-1 (Stockholm)
- sa-east-1 (South America)
Google Cloud regions
- asia-southeast1 (Singapore)
- europe-west4 (Netherlands)
- us-central1 (Iowa)
- us-east1 (South Carolina)
Under Consideration:
- australia-southeast1 (Sydney)
- us-west-1 (Oregon)
- eu-west-1 (Belgium)
Azure regions
- West US 3 (Arizona)
- East US 2 (Virginia)
- Germany West Central (Frankfurt)
Need to deploy to a region not currently listed? Submit a request.
Private regions
Private regions feature is available in the Enterprise plan. To upgrade, visit the Plans page in the cloud console.
We offer Private regions for our Enterprise tier services. Please Contact us for private region requests.
Key considerations for private regions:
- Services will not auto-scale.
- Services cannot be stopped or idled.
- Manual scaling (both vertical and horizontal) can be enabled with a support ticket.
- If a service requires configuration with CMEK, the customer must provide the AWS KMS key during service launch.
- To launch services new and additional, requests will need to be made through a support ticket.
Additional requirements may apply for HIPAA compliance (including signing a BAA). Note that HIPAA is currently available only for Enterprise tier services
HIPAA Compliant Regions
HIPAA is available in the Enterprise plan. Contact support to enable this feature.
Customers must sign a Business Associate Agreement (BAA) and request onboarding through Sales or Support to set up services in HIPAA compliant regions. The following regions support HIPAA compliance:
- AWS us-east-1
- AWS us-west-2
- GCP us-central1
- GCP us-east1
PCI Compliant Regions
HIPAA is available in the Enterprise plan. Contact support to enable this feature.
Customers must request onboarding through Sales or Support to set up services in PCI compliant regions. The following regions support PCI compliance:
- AWS us-east-1
- AWS us-west-2