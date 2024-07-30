ClickHouse acquires PeerDB to boost real-time analytics with Postgres CDC integration

July 30, 2024 - [San Francisco, CA] – ClickHouse, Inc., the company behind the world’s fastest and most popular real-time analytical database, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of PeerDB, a leading provider of change data capture (CDC) solutions for Postgres databases. This strategic acquisition underscores ClickHouse’s commitment to delivering unparalleled real-time analytics and data integration capabilities to its customers.

PeerDB’s technology significantly reduces the time it takes to connect data in transactional databases like Postgres with analytical databases like ClickHouse, boosting developer productivity and time-to-value when building real-time data driven applications. With PeerDB CDC technology integrated into ClickHouse Cloud, users will benefit from seamless, real-time data replication from Postgres databases to ClickHouse.

“We are excited to welcome PeerDB into ClickHouse,” said Aaron Katz, CEO of ClickHouse, Inc. “This acquisition aligns with our mission to empower our customers with the most advanced and efficient data analytics solutions. By integrating PeerDB’s CDC technology, we are empowering Postgres developers to move even faster when building real-time data driven applications. Now, all they have to do is configure a mirror between their existing Postgres databases and ClickHouse, and the data is available for lightning-fast analytical queries.”

Sai Krishna Srirampur, CEO of PeerDB, expressed his enthusiasm for what the future holds, stating, “We are thrilled to join forces with ClickHouse. This acquisition is a natural evolution for us at PeerDB, as we already share many joint enthusiastic users with ClickHouse. Postgres is becoming the de facto operational database, while ClickHouse is the fastest analytical database on the planet. Both originate from the same open-source ethos. This acquisition bridges the gap between Postgres and ClickHouse, enabling businesses to seamlessly move their operational data for real-time analytics. ”

Javier Erro Garcia, Cloud Architecture Manager at Vueling Airlines, shared excitement about the upcoming integration: “As a user of both ClickHouse Cloud and PeerDB, I am thrilled about this acquisition. We already reduced our Postgres to ClickHouse snapshot times from 10+ hours down to 15 minutes with PeerDB. Combining ClickHouse’s powerful analytics natively with PeerDB’s real-time data capture capabilities will greatly simplify our data processing workflows. This integration will enable us to build analytical applications faster, giving us a competitive edge in the market.”

The combined expertise of ClickHouse and PeerDB will pave the way for the development of new features and capabilities aimed at meeting the evolving needs of data-driven enterprises. Customers can look forward to deeper integration between PeerDB Cloud and ClickHouse Cloud and support for additional CDC data sources. The ClickHouse technical blog post introducing the acquisition provides more detail.

About ClickHouse

ClickHouse is a fast, open-source, columnar OLAP database management system. It allows users to generate analytics using SQL queries in real-time. Designed to analyze large volumes of data, ClickHouse is used by industry leaders around the globe for its unmatched performance, scalability, and reliability.

About PeerDB

PeerDB is a leading provider of change data capture (CDC) solutions for Postgres databases. Their technology enables real-time data replication and synchronization, helping businesses keep their data up-to-date and accessible for analytics and decision-making processes.

PeerDB was founded by Kaushik Iska and Sai Srirampur in mid-2023 and has since grown to become a leading Postgres data replication company in the market.