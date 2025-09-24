Trace Similarity system on the top of ClickHouse to analyze crash stack traces from our CI

Our CI system is very good at catching bugs, and sometimes it catches crash logs during AST Fuzzing, Stress, and Functional tests. However, the crash reports are often very similar, and it is hard to understand which bugs are actually new and which ones are already known.

Quoting the TraceSim: A Method for Calculating Stack Trace Similarity article:

Many contemporary software products have subsystems for automatic crash reporting. However, it is well-known that the same bug can produce slightly different reports.

This paper's methodology is based on the idea that similar stack traces are likely to be caused by the same bug. The authors propose a method for calculating stack trace similarity, which can be used to group similar crash stack traces together.

The system to analyze and group traces from the ClickHouse Cloud was first built by our Infrastructure Engineer, Michael Stetsyuk. It groups crash reports by their stack traces and allows them to be tracked in the issue tracker.

Similar to that system, we wanted to build a trace similarity system on top of ClickHouse to analyze crash stack traces from our CI. The system should be able to:

Parse crash reports and extract stack frames.

Calculate similarity between stack traces.

Group similar new stack traces together with known.

Create and update issues on GitHub to track the bugs.

I'll describe below each step of the process in detail, so you can build a similar system for your own needs.

How do we do it? #

The high-level architecture of the system is as follows:

Step zero: collect crash reports, create all the necessary tables #

We need to collect crash reports from our CI system. Luckily, the system already works for a few years.

Briefly described, the system creates Materialized views, inserting new rows into the remote ClickHouse cluster's tables, where the destination tables' names are calculated from the current table structures + additional columns. It allows us to have historical data in tables with different structures and the same tables for different CI jobs. The script, managing these tables, is located in our ci directory.

We need the data from system.crash_log tables. That's how tables on the CI Logs cluster look now:

SHOW TABLES LIKE 'crash_log_%' ; ┌─name───────────────────────────┐ 1. │ crash_log_12587237819650651296 │ 2. │ crash_log_12670418084883306529 │ 3. │ crash_log_1527066305010279420 │ 4. │ crash_log_15355897847728332522 │ 5. │ crash_log_15557244372725679386 │ 6. │ crash_log_18405985218782237968 │ 7. │ crash_log_2288102012038531617 │ 8. │ crash_log_3310266143589491008 │ 9. │ crash_log_6802555697904881735 │ 10. │ crash_log_9016585404038675675 │ 11. │ crash_log_9097266775814416937 │ 12. │ crash_log_9243005856023138905 │ 13. │ crash_log_9768092148702997133 │ 14. │ crash_logs │ └────────────────────────────────┘

SHOW CREATE TABLE crash_logs; CREATE TABLE default.crash_logs ( `repo` String, `pull_request_number` UInt32, `commit_sha` String, `check_start_time` DateTime, `check_name` String, `instance_type` String, `instance_id` String, `hostname` LowCardinality(String), `event_date` Date , `event_time` DateTime, `timestamp_ns` UInt64, `signal` Int32, `thread_id` UInt64, `query_id` String, `trace` Array (UInt64), `trace_full` Array (String), `version` String, `revision` UInt32, `build_id` String ) ENGINE = Merge ( 'default' , '^crash_log_' )

Here is an example of the data we store there SELECT * FROM crash_logs WHERE event_date = today() LIMIT 1 Row 1 : ────── repo: ClickHouse / ClickHouse pull_request_number: 85843 commit_sha: 41215391373 ad2e277230939e887c834edeb16ce check_start_time: 2025 -08 -19 10 : 07 : 50 check_name: Stateless tests (arm_binary, parallel) instance_type: c8g .8 xlarge instance_id: i -0 b53d7dc362ab4cd8 hostname: 16 ffef362c03 event_date: 2025 -08 -19 event_time: 2025 -08 -19 10 : 09 : 04 timestamp_ns: 1755598144624168055 signal: 6 thread_id: 6359 query_id: 5 ce98be8 - f4cb -4950 -82 a8 - cc2720669cad trace: [ 280796479681009 , 280796479399548 , 280796479320368 , 188029769003464 , 188029769005984 , 188029769006680 , 188029679339096 , 188029679337384 , 188029679380404 , 188029836833040 , 188029837238400 , 188029837230992 , 188029837232044 , 188029915248680 , 188029915247868 , 188029915340828 , 188029915297288 , 188029915294080 , 188029915293160 ,…] trace_full: [ '3. ? @ 0x000000000007f1f1' , '4. ? @ 0x000000000003a67c' , '5. ? @ 0x0000000000027130' , '6. ./ci/tmp/build/./src/Common/Exception.cpp:51: DB::abortOnFailedAssertion(String const&, void* const*, unsigned long, unsigned long) @ 0x000000000e33b1c8' , '7. ./ci/tmp/build/./src/Common/Exception.cpp:84: DB::handle_error_code(String const&, std::basic_string_view>, int, bool, std::vector> const&) @ 0x000000000e33bba0' , '8. ./ci/tmp/build/./src/Common/Exception.cpp:135: DB::Exception::Exception(DB::Exception::MessageMasked&&, int, bool) @ 0x000000000e33be58' , '9. DB::Exception::Exception(String&&, int, String, bool) @ 0x0000000008db8658' , '10. DB::Exception::Exception(PreformattedMessage&&, int) @ 0x0000000008db7fa8' , '11. DB::Exception::Exception<>(int, FormatStringHelperImpl<>) @ 0x0000000008dc27b4' , '12. ./ci/tmp/build/./src/Storages/ObjectStorage/StorageObjectStorageConfiguration.cpp:212: DB::StorageObjectStorageConfiguration::addDeleteTransformers(std::shared_ptr, DB::QueryPipelineBuilder&, std::optional const&, std::shared_ptr) const @ 0x00000000123eb110' , '13. ./ci/tmp/build/./src/Storages/ObjectStorage/StorageObjectStorageSource.cpp:555: DB::StorageObjectStorageSource::createReader(unsigned long, std::shared_ptr const&, std::shared_ptr const&, std::shared_ptr const&, DB::ReadFromFormatInfo&, std::optional const&, std::shared_ptr const&, DB::SchemaCache*, std::shared_ptr const&, unsigned long, std::shared_ptr, std::shared_ptr, bool) @ 0x000000001244e080' , '14.0. inlined from ./ci/tmp/build/./src/Storages/ObjectStorage/StorageObjectStorageSource.cpp:412: DB::StorageObjectStorageSource::createReader()' , '14. ./ci/tmp/build/./src/Storages/ObjectStorage/StorageObjectStorageSource.cpp:265: DB::StorageObjectStorageSource::lazyInitialize() @ 0x000000001244c390' , '15. ./ci/tmp/build/./src/Storages/ObjectStorage/StorageObjectStorageSource.cpp:274: DB::StorageObjectStorageSource::generate() @ 0x000000001244c7ac' , '16. ./ci/tmp/build/./src/Processors/ISource.cpp:144: DB::ISource::tryGenerate() @ 0x0000000016eb3828' , '17. ./ci/tmp/build/./src/Processors/ISource.cpp:110: DB::ISource::work() @ 0x0000000016eb34fc' , '18.0. inlined from ./ci/tmp/build/./src/Processors/Executors/ExecutionThreadContext.cpp:53: DB::executeJob(DB::ExecutingGraph::Node*, DB::ReadProgressCallback*)' , '18. ./ci/tmp/build/./src/Processors/Executors/ExecutionThreadContext.cpp:102: DB::ExecutionThreadContext::executeTask() @ 0x0000000016eca01c' , '19. ./ci/tmp/build/./src/Processors/Executors/PipelineExecutor.cpp:350: DB::PipelineExecutor::executeStepImpl(unsigned long, DB::IAcquiredSlot*, std::atomic*) @ 0x0000000016ebf608' ,…] version: ClickHouse 25.8 .1 .1 revision: 54501 build_id: 88351121 A8340C83AB8A60BA97765ADC4B9B7786

Perfect, we have the raw data to analyze.

Separate collecting and analyzing clusters, create tables for analysis #

To avoid the performance impact on the CI system, we are using a separate ClickHouse cluster to analyze the crash traces. The following tables and materialized view manage updating the data from the remote CI Logs cluster:

-- Create a table to store the raw stack traces with details about where and when they were appeared CREATE TABLE default.stack_traces ( `repo` LowCardinality(String), `pull_request_number` UInt32, `commit_sha` String, `check_name` String, `check_start_time` DateTime( 'UTC' ), `event_time` DateTime, `timestamp_ns` UInt64, `trace_full` Array (String), `Version` UInt32 DEFAULT now() ) ENGINE = ReplacingMergeTree(Version) PARTITION BY toYYYYMM(event_time) ORDER BY (event_time, timestamp_ns, repo, check_start_time) SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192 ; -- create a refresheable materialized view to collect the data from the crash_logs table for the last 100 days -- https://clickhouse.com/docs/materialized-view/refreshable-materialized-view CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW default._stack_traces_mv REFRESH EVERY 30 MINUTE TO default.stack_traces AS SELECT repo, pull_request_number, commit_sha, check_name, check_start_time, event_time, timestamp_ns, trace_full, now() AS Version FROM remoteSecure( '[HOST]' , 'default' , 'crash_logs' , 'username' , 'password' ) WHERE event_date >= today() - INTERVAL 100 DAY ; -- Create a table to store the info about the GitHub issues created for the stack traces CREATE TABLE default.crash_issues ( `created_at` DateTime, `updated_at` DateTime, `closed_at` DateTime, `repo` String, `number` UInt32, `state` Enum8( 'open' = 1 , 'closed' = 2 ), `stack_traces_full` Array ( Array (String)), `stack_traces_hash` Array (UInt64) ) ENGINE = ReplacingMergeTree(updated_at) PARTITION BY toYYYYMM(created_at) ORDER BY (repo, number) SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192 ;

From this point, we use data on this cluster. The data is refreshed every 30 minutes, ensuring that we have the latest crash events available for analysis.

Step one: clean crash traces #

Once the traces are on the separate cluster, we need to clean them up. The traces contain a lot of noise that can affect the similarity calculation. The noise can come from, but is not limited to:

Different compiler versions.

Different build configurations (e.g., debug vs release).

Different environments (e.g., different OS, different hardware).

Different file names and line numbers in the stack traces.

To clean the traces, we define two User Defined Functions:

CREATE FUNCTION cleanStackFrame AS frame - > replaceRegexpOne( replaceRegexpAll( splitByString( -- second, strip the file name and line number, keep the function name ': ' , splitByString( -- first, strip the frame address, keep the frame number, file name, line number, and function name ' @ ' , frame, 2 )[ 1 ], 2 )[ 2 ], -- third, replace all ABI specific information with a placeholder '\\[abi:[^]]+\\]' , '[$ABI]' ), -- finally, delete all LLVM specific information '(\\s+[(])*[.]llvm[.].+' , '' ); CREATE FUNCTION cleanStackTrace AS trace - > arrayFilter( frame - > ( -- second, keep only meaningful frames frame NOT IN ( '' , '?' )), arrayMap( -- first, clean each frame of the stack trace fr - > cleanStackFrame(fr), trace ) );

These functions will be used to clean the stack traces before calculating their similarity on the fly. The cleanStackFrame function removes the noise from each frame, and the cleanStackTrace function applies it to the whole stack trace.

There's a possibility of using these UDFs to pre-process the data in the stack_traces table; however, we do it on the fly to avoid storing the pre-cleaned traces in the database. It provides us with more flexibility, enabling us to modify the cleaning logic without reprocessing all the data. It's handy for calculating the weights of frames at the similarity calculation step.

Step two: group identical traces and distinguish the significant ones among them #

Once the stack traces are cleaned, we can start analyzing them. The already processed traces are in the crash_issues table; we use these to find the existing issues.

WITH known_hashes AS ( SELECT repo, -- Avoid default value of 'open' for state toString(state) AS state, updated_at, closed_at, arrayFlatten(groupArrayDistinct(stack_traces_hash)) AS known_hashes FROM default.crash_issues FINAL GROUP BY ALL ) SELECT repo, groupArrayDistinct((pull_request_number, commit_sha, check_name)) AS checks, cleanStackTrace(trace_full) AS trace_full, sipHash64(trace_full) AS trace_hash, length(groupArrayDistinct(pull_request_number) AS PRs) AS trace_count, has(PRs, 0 ) AS is_in_master FROM default.stack_traces AS st LEFT JOIN known_hashes AS kh ON (st.repo = kh.repo AND has(kh.known_hashes, trace_hash)) WHERE (st.event_time >= (now() - toIntervalDay( 30 ))) AND (length(trace_full) > 5 ) GROUP BY repo, trace_full HAVING groupArrayDistinct(kh.state) = [ '' ] -- new trace, no issues OR (groupArrayDistinct(kh.state) = [ 'closed' ] AND max (st.check_start_time) > max (kh.closed_at)) -- new event after the issue is closed ORDER BY max (st.event_time)

This query groups the stack traces by their cleaned version and calculates the hash of the trace. The hashes are checked against the crash_issues table to find out if the trace is already known. If there is an open issue, or the trace is created before the existing issues were closed, it is considered a known trace.

The query also counts the number of unique pull requests that contain the trace and checks if the trace is present in the master branch (pull request number 0). If the trace appears in fewer than three pull requests and wasn't seen in the master/release branches, it's considered insignificant. Such traces aren't used to create issues, but they can be added to existing issues if they are similar enough to the known traces.

Step three: calculate similarity between traces #

Now we have a list of new stack traces from step two. We need to compare them one by one to the known stack traces, linked to GitHub issues.

The following query is the TraceSim's paper implementation of the similarity calculation. ClickHouse has arraySimilarity function since version 25.4, the weights are calculated on the fly. The new_trace is one of the new traces from step two.

WITH 1.97 AS alpha, 2.0 AS beta, 3.7 AS gamma, 0.68 AS threshold, stack_frame_weights AS ( WITH ( SELECT count () FROM default.stack_traces FINAL ) AS total SELECT arrayJoin(cleanStackTrace(trace_full)) AS frame, countDistinct(trace_full) AS count, log (total / count) AS IDF, sigmoid(beta * (IDF - gamma)) AS weight FROM default.stack_traces FINAL GROUP BY frame ), ( SELECT groupArray(weight) AS w, groupArray(frame) AS f FROM stack_frame_weights) AS weights, (trace - > arrayMap((_frame, pos) - > (pow(pos, - alpha) * arrayFirst(w, f - > (f = _frame), weights.w, weights.f)), trace, arrayEnumerate(trace))) AS get_trace_weights, -- one of the new traces from step two [ 'DB::abortOnFailedAssertion(String const&, void* const*, unsigned long, unsigned long)' , 'DB::handle_error_code(String const&, std::basic_string_view>, int, bool, std::vector> const&)' , 'DB::Exception::Exception(DB::Exception::MessageMasked&&, int, bool)' , 'DB::Exception::Exception(int, FormatStringHelperImpl::type, std::type_identity::type, std::type_identity::type>, String const&, String&&, String const&)' , 'DB::paranoidCheckForCoveredPartsInZooKeeper(std::shared_ptr const&, String const&, StrongTypedef, String const&, DB::StorageReplicatedMergeTree const&)' , 'DB::StorageReplicatedMergeTree::executeDropRange(DB::ReplicatedMergeTreeLogEntry const&)' , 'DB::StorageReplicatedMergeTree::executeLogEntry(DB::ReplicatedMergeTreeLogEntry&)' , 'operator()' , 'decltype(std::declval)::$_1&>()(std::declval&>())) std::__invoke[$ABI])::$_1&, std::shared_ptr&>(DB::StorageReplicatedMergeTree::processQueueEntry(std::shared_ptr)::$_1&, std::shared_ptr&)' , 'bool std::__invoke_void_return_wrapper::__call[$ABI])::$_1&, std::shared_ptr&>(DB::StorageReplicatedMergeTree::processQueueEntry(std::shared_ptr)::$_1&, std::shared_ptr&)' , 'DB::ReplicatedMergeTreeQueue::processEntry(std::function ()>, std::shared_ptr&, std::function&)>)' , 'DB::StorageReplicatedMergeTree::processQueueEntry(std::shared_ptr)' , 'DB::ExecutableLambdaAdapter::executeStep()' , 'DB::MergeTreeBackgroundExecutor::routine(std::shared_ptr)' , 'DB::MergeTreeBackgroundExecutor::threadFunction()' ] AS new_trace, get_trace_weights(new_trace) AS new_trace_weights SELECT arraySimilarity( new_trace, arrayJoin(stack_traces_full) AS trace_full, new_trace_weights, get_trace_weights(trace_full) ) AS similarity, repo, number, created_at, closed_at, stack_traces_full, stack_traces_hash FROM default.crash_issues FINAL WHERE repo = 'ClickHouse/ClickHouse' AND state = 'open' AND threshold <= similarity

In our system, significant traces are collected and processed on an hourly basis, so we can analyze them in a timely manner. If no similar traces are found for a significant new trace, we create a new issue in the GitHub repository and add the row to the crash_issues table.

Once a day we process all the traces including insignificant ones, to find out if they are similar to the known significant traces. If a trace with similarity higher the threshold is found, we add it to the existing issue.

A pinch of LLM helps us generating the issue title and generating possible reasons of the crash based on the stack trace.

What do we have in the end #

All automatically created issues can be found in the repository with crash-ci label. As always, your help is appreciated, so if you find an issue that can be fixed, please feel free to contribute!