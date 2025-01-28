2025 Changelog
Table of Contents
ClickHouse release v25.1, 2025-01-28
Changelog for 2024
Changelog for 2023
Changelog for 2022
Changelog for 2021
Changelog for 2020
Changelog for 2019
Changelog for 2018
Changelog for 2017
ClickHouse release 25.1, 2025-01-28
Backward Incompatible Change
JSONEachRowWithProgresswill write the progress whenever the progress happens. In previous versions, the progress was shown only after each block of the result, which made it useless. Change the way how the progress is displayed: it will not show zero values. This closes #70800. #73834 (Alexey Milovidov).
Mergetables will unify the structure of underlying tables by using a union of their columns and deriving common types. This closes #64864. In certain cases, this change could be backward incompatible. One example is when there is no common type between tables, but conversion to the type of the first table is still possible, such as in the case of UInt64 and Int64 or any numeric type and String. If you want to return to the old behavior, set
merge_table_max_tables_to_look_for_schema_inferenceto
1or set
compatibilityto
24.12or earlier. #73956 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Parquet output format converts Date and DateTime columns to date/time types supported by Parquet, instead of writing them as raw numbers.
DateTimebecomes
DateTime64(3)(was:
UInt32); setting
output_format_parquet_datetime_as_uint32brings back the old behavior.
Datebecomes
Date32(was:
UInt16). #70950 (Michael Kolupaev).
- Don't allow not comparable types (like
JSON/
Object/
AggregateFunction) in
ORDER BYand comparison functions
less/greater/equal/etcby default. #73276 (Pavel Kruglov).
- The obsolete
MaterializedMySQLdatabase engine has been removed and is no longer available. #73879 (Alexey Milovidov).
- The
mysqldictionary source no longer does
SHOW TABLE STATUSquery, because it does not provide any value for InnoDB tables, as long as for any recent MySQL versions. This closes #72636. This change is backward compatible, but put in this category so you have a chance to notice it. #73914 (Alexey Milovidov).
CHECK TABLEqueries now require a separate,
CHECKgrant. In previous versions, it was enough to have
SHOW TABLESgrant to run these queries. But a
CHECK TABLEquery can be heavy, and usual query complexity limits for
SELECTqueries don't apply to it. It led to the potential of DoS. #74471 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Function
h3ToGeo()now returns the results in the order
(lat, lon)(which is the standard order for geometric functions). Users who wish to retain the legacy result order
(lon, lat)can set setting
h3togeo_lon_lat_result_order = true. #74719 (Manish Gill).
- A new MongoDB driver is now the default. Users who like to continue using the legacy driver can set server setting
use_legacy_mongodb_integrationto true. #73359 (Robert Schulze).
New Feature
- Added an ability to apply non-finished (not materialized by background process) mutations during the execution of
SELECTqueries immediately after submitting. It can be enabled by setting
apply_mutations_on_fly. #74877 (Anton Popov).
- Implement
Icebergtables partition pruning for time-related transform partition operations in Iceberg. #72044 (Daniil Ivanik).
- Support subcolumns in MergeTree sorting key and skip indexes. #72644 (Pavel Kruglov).
- Support reading
HALF_FLOATvalues from
Apache Arrow/
Parquet/
ORC(they are read into
Float32). This closes #72960. Keep in mind that IEEE-754 half float is not the same as
BFloat16. Closes #73835. #73836 (Alexey Milovidov).
- The
system.trace_logtable will contain two new columns,
symbolsand
linescontaining symbolized stack trace. It allows for easy collection and export of profile information. This is controlled by the server configuration value
symbolizeinside
trace_logand is enabled by default. #73896 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Add a new function,
generateSerialID, which can be used to generate auto-incremental numbers in tables. Continuation of #64310 by kazalika. This closes #62485. #73950 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Add syntax
query1 PARALLEL WITH query2 PARALLEL WITH query3 ... PARALLEL WITH queryNfor DDL queries. That means subqueries
{query1, query2, ... queryN}are allowed to run in parallel with each other (and it's preferable). #73983 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Added an in-memory cache for deserialized skipping index granules. This should make repeated queries that use skipping indexes faster. The size of the new cache is controlled by server settings
skipping_index_cache_sizeand
skipping_index_cache_max_entries. The original motivation for the cache were vector similarity indexes which became a lot faster now. #70102 (Robert Schulze).
- Now, the embedded Web UI has a progress bar during query runtime. It allows cancelling queries. It displays the total number of records and the extended information about the speed. The table can be rendered incrementally as soon as data arrives. Enable HTTP compression. Rendering of the table became faster. The table header became sticky. It allows selecting cells and navigating them by arrow keys. Fix the issue when the outline of the selected cell makes it smaller. Cells no longer expand on mouse hover but only on selection. The moment to stop rendering the incoming data is decided on the client rather than on the server side. Highlight digit groups for numbers. The overall design was refreshed and became bolder. It checks if the server is reachable and the correctness of credentials and displays the server version and uptime. The cloud icon is contoured in every font, even in Safari. Big integers inside nested data types will be rendered better. It will display inf/nan correctly. It will display data types when the mouse is over a column header. #74204 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Add the ability to create min-max (skipping) indices by default for columns managed by MergeTree using settings
add_minmax_index_for_numeric_columns(for numeric columns) and
add_minmax_index_for_string_columns(for string columns). For now, both settings are disabled, so there is no behavior change yet. #74266 (Smita Kulkarni).
- Add
script_query_numberand
script_line_numberfields to
system.query_log, to the ClientInfo in the native protocol, and to server logs. This closes #67542. Credits to pinsvin00 for kicking off this feature earlier in #68133. #74477 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Added aggregation function
sequenceMatchEventswhich return timestamps of matched events for longest chain of events in pattern. #72349 (UnamedRus).
- Added function
arrayNormalizedGini. #72823 (flynn).
- Add minus operator support for
DateTime64, to allow subtraction between
DateTime64values, as well as
DateTime. #74482 (Li Yin).
Experimental Features
- The
BFloat16data type is production-ready. #73840 (Alexey Milovidov).
Performance Improvement
- Optimized function
indexHint. Now, columns that are only used as arguments of function
indexHintare not read from the table. #74314 (Anton Popov). If the
indexHintfunction is a central piece of your enterprise data architecture, this optimization will save your life.
- More accurate accounting for
max_joined_block_size_rowssetting for
parallel_hashJOIN algorithm. Helps to avoid increased memory consumption compared to
hashalgorithm. #74630 (Nikita Taranov).
- Support predicate push down optimization on the query plan level for the
MergingAggregatedstep. It improves performance for some queries with the analyzer. #74073 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Splitting of left table blocks by hash was removed from the probe phase of the
parallel_hashJOIN algorithm. #73089 (Nikita Taranov).
- Optimize RowBinary input format. Closes #63805. #65059 (Pavel Kruglov).
- Write parts with level 1 if
optimize_on_insertis enabled. It allows to use several optimizations of queries with
FINALfor freshly written parts. #73132 (Anton Popov).
- Speedup string deserialization by some low-level optimisation. #65948 (Nikita Taranov).
- When running an equality comparison between records, such as during merges, start to compare rows from most likely unequal columns first. #63780 (UnamedRus).
- Improve grace hash join performance by re-ranking the right join table by keys. #72237 (kevinyhzou).
- Allow
arrayROCAUCand
arrayAUCPRto compute partial area of the whole curve, so that its calculation can be parallelized over huge datasets. #72904 (Emmanuel).
- Avoid spawn too many idle threads. #72920 (Guo Wangyang).
- Don't list blob storage keys if we only have curly brackets expansion in table function. Closes #73333. #73518 (Konstantin Bogdanov).
- Short circuit optimization for functions executed over Nullable arguments. #73820 (李扬).
- Do not apply
maskedExecuteon non-function columns, improve the performance of short circuit execution. #73965 (lgbo).
- Disable the autodetection of headers in input formats for
Kafka/
NATS/
RabbitMQ/
FileLogto improve performance. #74006 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Execute pipeline with a higher degree of parallelism after aggregation with grouping sets. #74082 (Nikita Taranov).
- Reduce critical section in
MergeTreeReadPool. #74202 (Guo Wangyang).
- Parallel replicas performance improvement. Packets deserialization on query initiator, for packets not related to parallel replicas protocol, now always happens in pipeline thread. Before, it could happen in a thread responsible for pipeline scheduling, which could make initiator less responsive and delay pipeline execution. #74398 (Igor Nikonov).
- Improve performance of larger multi requests in Keeper. #74849 (Antonio Andelic).
- Use log wrappers by value and don't allocate them in a heap. #74034 (Mikhail Artemenko).
- Reestablish connection to MySQL and Postgres dictionary replicas in the background, so it wouldn't delay requests to corresponding dictionaries. #71101 (Yakov Olkhovskiy).
- Parallel replicas used historical information about replica availability to improve replica selection but did not update the replica's error count when the connection was unavailable. This PR updates the replica's error count when unavailable. #72666 (zoomxi).
- Added a merge tree setting
materialize_skip_indexes_on_mergewhich suppresses the creation of skip indexes during merge. This allows users to control explicitly (via
ALTER TABLE [..] MATERIALIZE INDEX [...]) when skip indexes are created. This can be useful if skip indexes are expensive to build (e.g. vector similarity indexes). #74401 (Robert Schulze).
- Optimize keeper requests in Storage(S3/Azure)Queue. #74410 (Kseniia Sumarokova). #74538 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Use up to
1000parallel replicas by default. #74504 (Konstantin Bogdanov).
- Improve HTTP session reuse when reading from s3 disk (#72401). #74548 (Julian Maicher).
Improvement
- Support SETTINGS in a CREATE TABLE query with an implicit ENGINE and support mixing engine and query settings. #73120 (Raúl Marín).
- Enable
use_hive_partitioningby default. #71636 (Yarik Briukhovetskyi).
- Support CAST and ALTER between JSON types with different parameters. #72303 (Pavel Kruglov).
- Support equal comparison for values of JSON column. #72991 (Pavel Kruglov).
- Improve formatting of identifiers with JSON subcolumns to avoid unnecessary back quotes. #73085 (Pavel Kruglov).
- Interactive metrics improvements. Fix metrics from parallel replicas not being fully displayed. Display the metrics in order of the most recent update, then lexicographically by name. Do not display stale metrics. #71631 (Julia Kartseva).
- Make JSON output format pretty by default. Add new setting
output_format_json_pretty_printto control it and enable it by default. #72148 (Pavel Kruglov).
- Allow
LowCardinality(UUID)by default. This has proven practical among ClickHouse Cloud customers. #73826 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Better message during installation. #73827 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Better message about password reset for ClickHouse Cloud. #73831 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Improve the error message with a File table that cannot perform appends into a file. #73832 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Ask when a user accidentally requests to output binary format (such as Native, Parquet, Avro) in the terminal. This closes #59524. #73833 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Highlight trailing spaces in Pretty and Vertical formats in the terminal for better clarity. This is controlled with the
output_format_pretty_highlight_trailing_spacessetting. Initial implementation by Braden Burns from #72996. Closes #71590. #73847 (Alexey Milovidov).
clickhouse-clientand
clickhouse-localwill autodetect compression of stdin when it is redirected from a file. This closes #70865. #73848 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Cut too long column names in pretty formats by default. This is controlled by the
output_format_pretty_max_column_name_width_cut_toand
output_format_pretty_max_column_name_width_min_chars_to_cutsettings. This is the continuation of the work of tanmaydatta in #66502. This closes #65968. #73851 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Make
Prettyformats prettier: squash blocks if not much time passed since the output of the previous block. This is controlled by new settings
output_format_pretty_squash_consecutive_ms(50 ms by default) and
output_format_pretty_squash_max_wait_ms(1000 ms by default). Continuation of #49537. This closes #49153. #73852 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Add a metric on the number of currently merging source parts. This closes #70809. #73868 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Highlight columns in the
Verticalformat if the output is to a terminal. This can be disabled with the
output_format_pretty_colorsetting. #73898 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Enhanced the MySQL compatibility to a level that now,
mysqlsh(a rich MySQL CLI from Oracle) can connect to ClickHouse. This is needed to facilitate testing. #73912 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Pretty formats can render multi-line fields inside a table cell, which improves readability. This is enabled by default and can be controlled by the setting
output_format_pretty_multiline_fields. Continuation of the work by Volodyachan in #64094. This closes #56912. #74032 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Expose X-ClickHouse HTTP headers to JavaScript in the browser. It makes writing applications more convenient. #74180 (Alexey Milovidov).
- The
JSONEachRowWithProgressformat will include events with metadata, as well as totals and extremes. It also includes
rows_before_limit_at_leastand
rows_before_aggregation. The format prints the exception properly if it arrives after partial results. The progress now includes elapsed nanoseconds. One final progress event is emitted at the end. The progress during query runtime will be printed no more frequently than the value of the
interactive_delaysetting. #74181 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Hourglass will rotate smoothly in Play UI. #74182 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Even if the HTTP response is compressed, send packets as soon as they arrive. This allows the browser to receive progress packets and compressed data. #74201 (Alexey Milovidov).
- If the number of output records is larger than N =
output_format_pretty_max_rows, instead of displaying only the first N rows, we will cut the output table in the middle, displaying N/2 first rows and N/2 last rows. Continuation of #64200. This closes #59502. #73929 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Allow more general join planning algorithm when hash join algorithm is enabled. #71926 (János Benjamin Antal).
- Allow to create bloom_filter index on columns with data type
DateTime64. #66416 (Yutong Xiao).
- When
min_age_to_force_merge_secondsand
min_age_to_force_merge_on_partition_onlyare both enabled, the part merging will ignore the max bytes limit. #73656 (Kai Zhu).
- Added HTTP headers to OpenTelemetry span logs table for enhanced traceability. #70516 (jonymohajanGmail).
- Support writing
orcfile by custom time zone, not always by the
GMTtime zone. #70615 (kevinyhzou).
- Respect IO scheduling settings when writing backups across clouds. #71093 (János Benjamin Antal).
- Add
metriccolumn alias
nameto
system.asynchronous_metrics. #71164 (megao).
- Historically for some reason, the query
ALTER TABLE MOVE PARTITION TO TABLEchecked
SELECTand
ALTER DELETErights instead of dedicated
ALTER_MOVE_PARTITION. This PR makes use of this access type. For compatibility, this permission is also will be granted implicitly if
SELECTand
ALTER DELETEare granted, but this behavior will be removed in future releases. Closes #16403. #71632 (pufit).
- Throw an exception when trying to materialize a column in the sort key instead of allowing it to break the sort order. #71891 (Peter Nguyen).
- Hide secrets in
EXPLAIN QUERY TREE. #72025 (Yakov Olkhovskiy).
- Support parquet integer logical types in the "native" reader. #72105 (Arthur Passos).
- Interactively request credentials in the browser if the default user requires a password. In previous versions, the server returned HTTP 403; now, it returns HTTP 401. #72198 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Convert access types
CREATE_USER,
ALTER_USER,
DROP_USER,
CREATE_ROLE,
ALTER_ROLE,
DROP_ROLEfrom global to parameterized. That means users can now grant access management grants more precise:. #72246 (pufit).
- Add the
latest_fail_error_code_namecolumn to
system.mutations. We need this column to introduce a new metric on stuck mutations and use it to build graphs of the errors encountered in the cloud as well as, optionally, adding a new less-noisy alert. #72398 (Miсhael Stetsyuk).
- Reduce amount of allocation in the
ATTACH PARTITIONquery. #72583 (Konstantin Morozov).
- Make
max_bytes_before_external_sortlimit depends on total query memory consumption (previously it was number of bytes in the sorting block for one sorting thread, now it has the same meaning as
max_bytes_before_external_group_by- it is total limit for the whole query memory for all threads). Also one more setting added to control on disk block size -
min_external_sort_block_bytes. #72598 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Ignore memory restrictions by trace collector. #72606 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Add server settings
dictionaries_lazy_loadand
wait_dictionaries_load_at_startupto
system.server_settings. #72664 (Christoph Wurm).
- Adds setting
max_backup_bandwidthto the list of settings that can be specified as part of
BACKUP/
RESTOREqueries. #72665 (Christoph Wurm).
- Reducing the log level for appearing replicated parts in the ReplicatedMergeTree engine to help minimize the volume of logs generated in a replicated cluster. #72876 (mor-akamai).
- Improve extraction of common expression in disjunctions. Allow simplifying the resulting filter expression even if there's no common subexpression for all the disjuncts. Continuation of #71537. #73271 (Dmitry Novik).
- In Storage
S3Queue/
AzureQueueallow to add settings where table was created without settings. #73283 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Introduce a setting
least_greatest_legacy_null_behavior(default:
false) which controls if functions
leastand
greatesthandle
NULLarguments by unconditionally returning
NULL(if
true) or by ignoring them (if
false). #73344 (Robert Schulze).
- Use Keeper multi requests in the cleanup thread of ObjectStorageQueueMetadata. #73357 (Antonio Andelic).
- When ClickHouse runs under a cgroup we will still collect system-wide asynchronous metrics related to system load, process scheduling, memory etc. They might provide useful signals when ClickHouse is the only process on the host with high resource consumption. #73369 (Nikita Taranov).
- In storage
S3Queueallow to transfer old ordered tables created before 24.6 to new structure with buckets. #73467 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Add
system.azure_queuesimilar to existing
system.s3queue. #73477 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Function
parseDateTime64(and its variants) now produces correct results for input dates before 1970 / after 2106. Example:
SELECT parseDateTime64InJodaSyntax('2200-01-01 00:00:00.000', 'yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss.SSS'). #73594 (zhanglistar).
- Address some
clickhouse-disksusability issues addressed by users. Closes #67136. #73616 (Daniil Ivanik).
- Allow to alter commit settings in storage S3(Azure)Queue. (Commit settings are:
max_processed_files_before_commit,
max_processed_rows_before_commit,
max_processed_bytes_before_commit,
max_processing_time_sec_before_commit). #73635 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- In storage S3(Azure)Queue aggregate progress between sources to compare with commit limit settings. #73641 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Support core settings in
BACKUP/
RESTOREquery. #73650 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Take into account the
output_format_compression_levelon Parquet output. #73651 (Arthur Passos).
- Adds reading Apache Arrow's
fixed_size_listas an
Arrayinstead of treating it as an unsupported type. #73654 (Julian Meyers).
- Add two backup engines:
Memory(keeps backups inside the current user session), and
Null(don't keep backups anywhere), which is for testing. #73690 (Vitaly Baranov).
concurrent_threads_soft_limit_numand
concurrent_threads_soft_limit_num_ratio_to_corescould be changed w/o restart of a server. #73713 (Sergei Trifonov).
- Add support for extended numeric types (
Decimal, big integers) in
formatReadablefunctions. #73765 (Raúl Marín).
- Support TLS for Postgres wire protocol compatibility. #73812 (scanhex12).
- The function
isIPv4Stringreturned true if the correct IPv4 address was followed by a zero byte, while it should return false in this case. Continuation of #65387. #73946 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Make the error code in the MySQL wire protocol compatible with MySQL. Continuation of #56831. Closes #50957. #73948 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Add setting
validate_enum_literals_in_opearatorsto validate enum literals in operators like
IN,
NOT INagainst the enum type and throw an exception if the literal is not a valid enum value. #73985 (Vladimir Cherkasov).
- In Storage
S3(Azure)Queuecommit all files (in a single butch defined by commit settings) in a single keeper transaction. #73991 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Disable header detection for executable UDFs and dictionaries (could lead to Function 'X': wrong result, expected Y row(s), actual Y-1). #73992 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Add the
distributedoption for
EXPLAIN PLAN.Now,
EXPLAIN distributed=1 ...appends remote plan to
ReadFromParallelRemote*steps. #73994 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Use correct return type for not/xor with Dynamic arguments. #74013 (Pavel Kruglov).
- Allow changing
add_implicit_sign_column_constraint_for_collapsing_engineafter table creation. #74014 (Christoph Wurm).
- Support subcolumns in materialized view select query. #74030 (Pavel Kruglov).
- There are now three simple ways to set a custom prompt in
clickhouse-client: 1. via command-line parameter
--prompt, 2. in the configuration file, via settings
<prompt>[...]</prompt>, and 3. also in the configuration file, via per-connection settings
<connections_credentials><prompt>[...]</prompt></connection_credentials>. #74168 (Christoph Wurm).
- Autodetect secure connection based on connecting to port 9440 in ClickHouse Client. #74212 (Christoph Wurm).
- Authenticate users with username only for http_handlers (previously it requires user to put the password as well). #74221 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Support for the alternative query languages PRQL and KQL was marked experimental. To use them, specify settings
allow_experimental_prql_dialect = 1and
allow_experimental_kusto_dialect = 1. #74224 (Robert Schulze).
- Support returning the default Enum type in more aggregate functions. #74272 (Raúl Marín).
- In
OPTIMIZE TABLE, it is now possible to specify keyword
FORCEas an alternative to existing keyword
FINAL. #74342 (Robert Schulze).
- Add the
IsServerShuttingDownmetric, which is needed to trigger an alert when the server shutdown takes too much time. #74429 (Miсhael Stetsyuk).
- Added Iceberg tables names to EXPLAIN. #74485 (alekseev-maksim).
- Provide a better error message when using RECURSIVE CTE with the old analyzer. #74523 (Raúl Marín).
- Show extended error messages in
system.errors. #74574 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Allow to use password for client communication with clickhouse-keeper. This feature is not very useful if you specify proper SSL configuration for server and client, but still can be useful for some cases. Password cannot be longer than 16 characters. It's not connected with Keeper Auth model. #74673 (alesapin).
- Add error code for config reloader. #74746 (Garrett Thomas).
- Added support for IPv6 addresses in MySQL and PostgreSQL table functions and engines. #74796 (Mikhail Koviazin).
- Implement short circuit optimization for
divideDecimal. Fixes #74280. #74843 (Kevin Mingtarja).
- Now users can be specified inside the startup scripts. #74894 (pufit).
- Add support for Azure SAS Tokens. #72959 (Azat Khuzhin).
Bug Fix (user-visible misbehavior in an official stable release)
- Set parquet compression level only if compression codec supports it. #74659 (Arthur Passos).
- Fixed a regression that using collation locales with modifiers throws an error. As an example,
SELECT arrayJoin(['kk 50', 'KK 01', ' KK 2', ' KK 3', 'kk 1', 'x9y99', 'x9y100']) item ORDER BY item ASC COLLATE 'tr-u-kn-true-ka-shiftednow works. #73544 (Robert Schulze).
- Fix cannot create SEQUENTIAL node with keeper-client. #64177 (Duc Canh Le).
- Fix incorrect character counting in the position functions. #71003 (思维).
RESTOREoperations for access entities required more permission than necessary because of unhandled partial revokes. This PR fixes the issue. Closes #71853. #71958 (pufit).
- Avoid pause after
ALTER TABLE REPLACE/MOVE PARTITION FROM/TO TABLE. Retrieve correct settings for background task scheduling. #72024 (Aleksei Filatov).
- Fix handling of empty tuples in some input and output formats (e.g. Parquet, Arrow). #72616 (Michael Kolupaev).
- Column-level GRANT SELECT/INSERT statements on wildcard databases/tables now throw an error. #72646 (Johann Gan).
- Fix the situation when a user can't run
REVOKE ALL ON *.*because of implicit grants in the target access entity. #72872 (pufit).
- Fix positive timezone formatting of formatDateTime scalar function. #73091 (ollidraese).
- Fix to correctly reflect source port when connection made through PROXYv1 and
auth_use_forwarded_addressis set - previously proxy port was incorrectly used. Add
currentQueryID()function. #73095 (Yakov Olkhovskiy).
- Propagate format settings to NativeWriter in TCPHandler, so settings like
output_format_native_write_json_as_stringare applied correctly. #73179 (Pavel Kruglov).
- Fix a crash in StorageObjectStorageQueue. #73274 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fix rare crash in refreshable materialized view during server shutdown. #73323 (Michael Kolupaev).
- The
%fplaceholder of function
formatDateTimenow unconditionally generates six (sub-second) digits. This makes the behavior compatible with MySQL
DATE_FORMATfunction. The previous behavior can be restored using setting
formatdatetime_f_prints_scale_number_of_digits = 1. #73324 (ollidraese).
- Fixed filtering by
_etagcolumn while reading from
s3storage and table function. #73353 (Anton Popov).
- Fix
Not-ready Set is passed as the second argument for function 'in'error when
IN (subquery)is used in
JOIN ONexpression, with the old analyzer. #73382 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix preparing for squashin for Dynamic and JSON columns. Previously in some cases new types could be inserted into shared variant/shared data even when the limit on types/paths is not reached. #73388 (Pavel Kruglov).
- Check for corrupted sizes during types binary decoding to avoid too big allocations. #73390 (Pavel Kruglov).
- Fixed a logical error when reading from single-replica cluster with parallel replicas enabled. #73403 (Michael Kolupaev).
- Fix ObjectStorageQueue with ZooKeeper and older Keeper. #73420 (Antonio Andelic).
- Implements fix, needed to enable hive partitioning by default. #73479 (Yarik Briukhovetskyi).
- Fix data race when creating vector similarity index. #73517 (Antonio Andelic).
- Fixes segfault when the source of the dictionary contains a function with wrong data. #73535 (Yarik Briukhovetskyi).
- Fix retries on failed insert in storage S3(Azure)Queue. Closes #70951. #73546 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fixed error in function
tupleElementwhich may appear in some cases for tuples with
LowCardinalityelements and enabled setting
optimize_functions_to_subcolumns. #73548 (Anton Popov).
- Fix parsing enum glob followed by range one. Fixes #73473. #73569 (Konstantin Bogdanov).
- Fixed parallel_replicas_for_non_replicated_merge_tree being ignored in subqueries for non-replicated tables. #73584 (Igor Nikonov).
- Fix for std::logical_error thrown when task cannot be scheduled. Found in stress tests. #73629 (Alexander Gololobov).
- Do not interpret queries in
EXPLAIN SYNTAXto avoid logical errors with incorrect processing stage for distributed queries. Fixes #65205. #73634 (Dmitry Novik).
- Fix possible data inconsistency in Dynamic column. Fixes possible logical error
Nested columns sizes are inconsistent with local_discriminators column size. #73644 (Pavel Kruglov).
- Fixed
NOT_FOUND_COLUMN_IN_BLOCKin queries with
FINALand
SAMPLE. Fixed incorrect result in selects with
FINALfrom
CollapsingMergeTreeand enabled optimizations of
FINAL. #73682 (Anton Popov).
- Fix crash in LIMIT BY COLUMNS. #73686 (Raúl Marín).
- Fix the bug when the normal projection is forced to use, and query is exactly the same as the projection defined, but the projection is not selected and thus error is prompted. #73700 (Shichao Jin).
- Fix deserialization of Dynamic/Object structure. It could lead to CANNOT_READ_ALL_DATA exceptions. #73767 (Pavel Kruglov).
- Skip
metadata_version.txtin while restoring parts from a backup. #73768 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Fix segmentation fault when Casting to Enum with LIKE. #73775 (zhanglistar).
- Fix for S3 Express bucket not working as disk. #73777 (Sameer Tamsekar).
- Allow merging of rows with invalid sign column values in CollapsingMergeTree tables. #73864 (Christoph Wurm).
- Fix getting error when querying ddl with offline replica. #73876 (Tuan Pham Anh).
- Fixes occasional failure to compare
map()types due to possibility to create
Maplacking explicit naming ('keys','values') of its nested tuple. #73878 (Yakov Olkhovskiy).
- Ignore window functions during GROUP BY ALL clause resolution. Fix #73501. #73916 (Dmitry Novik).
- Fix implicit privileges (worked as wildcard before). #73932 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix high memory usage during nested Maps creation. #73982 (Pavel Kruglov).
- Fix parsing nested JSON with empty keys. #73993 (Pavel Kruglov).
- Fix: alias can be not added to the projection if it is referenced by another alias and selected in inverse order. #74033 (Yakov Olkhovskiy).
- Ignore object not found errors for Azure during plain_rewritable disk initialization. #74059 (Julia Kartseva).
- Fix behaviour of
anyand
anyLastwith enum types and empty table. #74061 (Joanna Hulboj).
- Fixes case when the user specifies keyword arguments in the kafka table engine. #74064 (Yarik Briukhovetskyi).
- Fix altering Storage
S3Queuesettings with "s3queue_" prefix to without and vice versa. #74075 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Add a setting
allow_push_predicate_ast_for_distributed_subqueries. This adds AST-based predicate push-down for distributed queries with the analyzer. This is a temporary solution that we use until distributed queries with query plan serialization are supported. Closes #66878 #69472 #65638 #68030 #73718. #74085 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fixes issue when after #73095 port can be present in the forwarded_for field, which leads to inability to resolve host name with port included. #74116 (Yakov Olkhovskiy).
- Fixed incorrect formatting of
ALTER TABLE (DROP STATISTICS ...) (DROP STATISTICS ...). #74126 (Han Fei).
- Fix for issue #66112. #74128 (Anton Ivashkin).
- It is no longer possible to use
Loopas a table engine in
CREATE TABLE. This combination was previously causing segfaults. #74137 (Yarik Briukhovetskyi).
- Fix security issue to prevent SQL injection in postgresql and sqlite table functions. #74144 (Pablo Marcos).
- Fix crash when reading a subcolumn from the compressed Memory engine table. Fixes #74009. #74161 (Nikita Taranov).
- Fixed an infinite loop occurring with queries to the system.detached_tables. #74190 (Konstantin Morozov).
- Fix logical error in s3queue during setting file as failed. #74216 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fix native copy settings (
allow_s3_native_copy/
allow_azure_native_copy) for
RESTOREfrom base backup. #74286 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fixed the issue when the number of detached tables in the database is a multiple of max_block_size. #74289 (Konstantin Morozov).
- Fix copying via ObjectStorage (i.e. S3) when source and destination credentials differs. #74331 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix detection of "use the Rewrite method in the JSON API" for native copy on GCS. #74338 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix incorrect calculation of
BackgroundMergesAndMutationsPoolSize(it was x2 from real value). #74509 (alesapin).
- Fix the bug of leaking keeper watches when enable Cluster Discovery. #74521 (RinChanNOW).
- Fix mem alignment issue reported by UBSan #74512. #74534 (Arthur Passos).
- Fix KeeperMap concurrent cleanup during table creation. #74568 (Antonio Andelic).
- Do not remove unused projection columns in subqueries in the presence of
EXCEPTor
INTERSECTto preserve the correct query result. Fixes #73930. Fixes #66465. #74577 (Dmitry Novik).
- Fixed
INSERT SELECTqueries between tables with
Tuplecolumns and enabled sparse serialization. #74698 (Anton Popov).
- Function
rightworks incorrectly for const negative offset. #74701 (Daniil Ivanik).
- Fix insertion of gzip-ed data sometimes fails due to flawed decompression on client side. #74707 (siyuan).
- Partial revokes with wildcard grants could remove more privileges than expected. Closes #74263. #74751 (pufit).
- Keeper fix: fix reading log entries from disk. #74785 (Antonio Andelic).
- Fixed checking grants for SYSTEM REFRESH/START/STOP VIEW, now it's not required to have this grant on
*.*to execute a query for a specific view, only grant for this view are required. #74789 (Alexander Tokmakov).
- The
hasColumnInTablefunction doesn't account for alias columns. Fix it to also work for alias columns. #74841 (Bharat Nallan).
- Fix FILE_DOESNT_EXIST error occurring during data parts merge for a table with an empty column in Azure Blob Storage. #74892 (Julia Kartseva).
- Fix projection column name when joining temporary tables, close #68872. #74897 (Vladimir Cherkasov).
Build/Testing/Packaging Improvement
- The universal installation script will propose installation even on macOS. #74339 (Alexey Milovidov).