ClickHouse Newsletter July 2022: Geo queries for railway enthusiasts

A warm welcome to you all. It is that time of the year when we wish our office in Amsterdam had air conditioning. Then again, that would mean it was ultramodern and on the outskirts of town rather than old and charming looking out on one of the central canals. Oh well, you can’t have it all in life, same as you can’t have a distributed database that satisfies all three guarantees of the CAP theorem.

Keep reading for our upcoming events (hope to see you in person in London or Munich), what’s new in ClickHouse 22.6 and some fun with geo queries.

By the way, if you’re reading this on our website, did you know you can receive every monthly newsletter as an email in your inbox as well? Sign up here.

Upcoming Events

Mark your calendars for these:

ClickHouse v22.7 Release Webinar

When? Thursday, July 21 @ 9 am PDT / 5 pm GMT

How do I join? Register here.

[IN PERSON] ClickHouse London Meetup

Join us in the Cloudflare London office for a night full of talks. Cloudflare will share tips around schema management at scale and how they enable 100s of engineers to modify ClickHouse schemas. Hear from analytics startup Clippd about how they are using ClickHouse, and there are more talks on using ClickHouse for financial data, optimizing ClickHouse for ARM and visualizing data with ClickHouse.

When? Wednesday, July 20 @ 6 pm BST

How? Register here.

[IN PERSON] ClickHouse Silicon Valley Meetup

We are very excited to be holding our next in-person ClickHouse meetup at the Barracuda offices! Please join us for an evening of talks, food and discussion. There will be talks from ClickHouse users, and the ClickHouse team will share our latest updates and are available for plenty of questions!

When? Wednesday, July 20 @ 6 pm PDT

How? Register here.

[IN PERSON] ClickHouse Munich Meetup

We’ll be coming together at the Metoda office in Munich for talks from Metoda, Akamai and ClickHouse. A number of ClickHouse engineers live around Munich, so we’ll have a lot of expertise present, come prepared with your questions!

When? Wednesday, July 27 @ 6 pm CEST

How? Register here.

ClickHouse v22.6

What’s in our regular monthly June release:

ARM as a first-class citizen We continue to improve the experience of ClickHouse users running on ARM. This year, we introduced official Docker images, and now we’ve made tons of performance optimizations. Also, ClickHouse now shows stack traces on ARM, useful for debugging. Search with dynamic values You can now use non-constant parameters for LIKE and MATCH. For example, to find customers that use their first name as part of their email address use SELECT * FROM customers WHERE match(email, firstName) . Parameters for external functions You can now pass parameters to external user-defined functions. Show server certificate Use SELECT showCertificate() to see the server certificate. It better match what you are seeing in your client/browser! ZooKeeper writes You can now insert into the system.zookeeper table, directly manipulating data in ZooKeeper or ClickHouse Keeper. Should you? Let’s just say “it depends” and “only if you’re absolutely sure what you’re doing”.

Take a look at the release webinar slides, the recording and please upgrade (unless you want to stay on an LTS release).

Query of the Month: Geo queries for railway enthusiasts

Let’s say you are working for a multinational coffee store chain that has expanded into every corner of the world, and you’re looking to find out where you have maybe a few too many stores. And let’s assume that you have all data about your stores including their geographic coordinates in ClickHouse. You have a table and each row is one store and its latitude and longitude. How would you write a query to find the stores that are closest to each other?

Now, we’re not aware of a public dataset of coffee store locations, but there is this dataset of all public transport stops in England and Wales. Formally known as “National Public Transport Access Nodes” (ever asked a helpful stranger for directions to the nearest access node?), when you download the CSV the much more sensible filename is “Stops.csv”.

To load it into ClickHouse, run:

CREATE TABLE stops ENGINE = Memory AS SELECT * FROM file( 'Stops.csv' , 'CSVWithNames' ) SETTINGS format_csv_allow_single_quotes = 0

First, we have to get the data the way we need it. Many stations have many rows, one for each entrance, bus stop, taxi rank, platform, etc. To get this down to one row per station let’s filter on just London Underground platforms (there is a 211-page schema guide in case you’re wondering how we knew what to filter on):

SELECT * FROM stops WHERE (StopType = 'PLT' ) AND (CommonName LIKE '%Underground%' )

There will still be multiple rows per station but they all seem to be completely identical, so let’s just group them into one:

SELECT CommonName AS Name, any (Longitude) AS Lon, any (Latitude) AS Lat FROM stops WHERE (StopType = 'PLT' ) AND (CommonName LIKE '%Underground%' ) GROUP BY CommonName

How do we find the stations that are closest to each other? Like this:

SELECT Name,Lat, Lon, lagInFrame(Name) OVER ( Rows BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND 1 PRECEDING) AS PrevName, lagInFrame(Lat) OVER ( Rows BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND 1 PRECEDING) AS PrevLat, lagInFrame(Lon) OVER ( Rows BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND 1 PRECEDING) AS PrevLon, geoDistance(Lon, Lat, PrevLon, PrevLat) AS Distance FROM ( SELECT CommonName AS Name, any (Longitude) AS Lon, any (Latitude) AS Lat FROM stops WHERE (StopType = 'PLT' ) AND (Name LIKE '%Underground%' ) GROUP BY CommonName ORDER BY Lat * Lon ASC ) ORDER BY Distance ASC

Stations close to each other will have almost exactly the same latitude and longitude, so the product of the two will be almost exactly the same. Sorting the result set by Lat * Lon causes each station to be sorted next to the station closest to it. Then we use a window function to find the previous row (so the closest station to this station), calculate the distance between the two and order by that.

Turns out the two closest stations are not two different stations at all! At a distance of just 4 meters, “Heathrow Terminals 1-2-3 Underground Station” and “Heathrow Terminals 2 & 3 Underground Station” are really more or less the same station. The next result, however, is what we are looking for: Queensway and Bayswater are two separate stations at the opposite end of a city block. Google Maps says it takes 2 minutes to walk from one to the other. Why are there two stations so close to each other? Well, they serve different tube lines: Queensway is a stop on the Central line, Bayswater is served by the Circle and District lines. If you ever visit London and have a choice between the two, avoid the former and go with the latter. You’ll thank me, especially in summer.

Reading Corner

What we’ve been reading:

Thanks for reading. We’ll see you next month!

The ClickHouse Team

Photo by delfi de la Rua on Unsplash