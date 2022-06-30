Today we are pleased to announce the availability of an integration allowing ClickHouse users to quickly, and simply, install and use Deepnote.

If you understand the impact already, then get started with the documentation.

Our friends at Deepnote have also written an excellent, detailed, blog post on the topic.

What is Deepnote?

So, what is it?



Deepnote is a collaborative data notebook for teams to discover and share insights. In addition to being Jupyter-compatible, it works in the cloud and provides one central place to collaborate and work on data science projects efficiently.

Deepnote provides first-class support for SQL. This means you get to query your ClickHouse database right from your notebook. Transitions between Python and SQL are seamless as there’s no need for a Python connector. With Deepnote, you get all the bells and whistles of a SQL editor right in your notebook, including formatting, autocomplete, and linting.

Getting Started

If you want to explore an interactive example of querying ClickHouse from Deepnote data notebooks, click the button below to launch a template project connected to the ClickHouse playground.

Sample Queries and a Challenge

If you don’t have a dataset handy, the ClickHouse Playground is convenient for exploring ClickHouse using Deepnote. While multiple datasets are available, it is worth issuing a bit of a challenge of exploration.



First, look at the GitHub Archive data that we persist in Playground.

Second, explore the data after connecting your Deepnote notebook to the playground (sample queries are available at the link above).

Finally, Tweet, Telegram, Slack, or contact us to let us know what you have created.



The best submission will receive a ClickHouse t-shirt!

Summary

ClickHouse is the fastest OLAP database on the planet. But data is only as compelling, and valuable, as the insight you derive from it. We are delighted to partner to provide a new, exciting, and collaborative way of interacting with your data.