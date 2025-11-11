ClickPipes for Postgres now supports failover replication slots

To continue providing maximum reliability and flexibility for all Postgres ClickPipes users, we have now added a toggle to allow creating a logical replication slot with failover enabled. This allows ClickPipes to work seamlessly with high-availability (HA) to preserve replication slots post-failover.

Postgres has a feature known as hot standbys that allows "read replicas" of a Postgres instance to be spun up for querying. Hot standbys recently gained the ability to perform logical decoding (introduced in Postgres 16, released 2023), which allows users to move their CDC workloads off their primary instance. However, this was not enough to unlock high availability for CDC, as any slots created were only for that cluster and not replicated in any manner. In Postgres 17 (released 2024), this was addressed by enabling logical replication failover, which essentially selects slots on the primary instance to be periodically synchronized to one or more standbys in a way that allows logical decoding to resume cleanly after a standby is promoted.

Why would you want this? #

Postgres is quintessentially a "core" database for transaction processing, and that has often necessitated high-availability via standbys (as Postgres is a single-writer design). However, as query workloads diversify, it is becoming increasingly common to replicate data from Postgres to other sources via CDC to leverage their strengths. Until very recently, while Postgres itself was HA, these pipelines were not. Logical replication failover now makes this a reality.

Although the ClickPipe itself only contains a toggle to enable failover, the entire process of preparing failover slots for use is more complex and has several prerequisites. If you are using Postgres on-premises, you can configure it using the steps below. If you are running Postgres through a managed provider (such as AWS RDS or Google CloudSQL), you'll need to work with your provider to ensure that the Postgres configuration settings are correctly tuned. Some providers, such as PlanetScale for Postgres, already support this feature as they perform failovers as part of their periodic maintenance.