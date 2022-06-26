Archive: Applicant Privacy Notice

Effective Date: July 9, 2025

Overview

This privacy notice describes how ClickHouse, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively “ClickHouse,” “we,” “us” or “our”) collect and use personal information in connection with our application and recruiting process. This notice also includes information about your choices and privacy rights.

When we refer to “personal information,” we mean data that would be deemed “personal data” under the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) or the UK GDPR or “personal information” under other applicable data protection laws (e.g., state data protection laws in the United States) that may apply to our processing of such data. Personal information is generally defined as any information relating (directly or indirectly) to an identified or identifiable natural person.

For applicants or candidates who are California residents, we have included as Exhibit A, additional disclosures in accordance with the California Consumer Privacy Act, as amended by the California Privacy Rights Act (“CCPA”).

Personal information we collect

We may collect the following personal information about you in connection with the application and recruiting process:****

Contact Information. We will collect basic contact information such as your full name, email address, and phone number.

Work History. We may collect a resume, CV, cover letter, and/or job application which may include information about your education, experiences, and job history.

Educational Information. We may collect information including degrees awarded, transcripts, and other information in support of the job application.

Online Resources. We may collect publicly available information from online sites, such as information contained within your LinkedIn profile, Facebook page, or other personal websites.

Diversity and Inclusion. Where allowed or required by law we may ask you to provide information such as ethnicity, gender identity, veteran status, or any disability or accommodation request during the recruitment process.

Candidate Assessments and Presentations. For certain roles, we may collect information from an assessment of your skills. You may also be asked to perform a technical exercise or do a presentation during the recruitment process, which may be recorded and shared with our teams responsible for the hiring decision.

Reference Information. We may collect reference information where applicable, including information provided by third parties.

Information from Third Parties. We may collect information about you from recruitment agencies who presented you, recruiting sites, ClickHouse employees who referred you, referees, and background checking companies that are used to verify the information you have provided during the application and recruitment process. We may combine such information with the information we receive or collect from you.

Background Check. As permitted by law, we may conduct a background check, which may include verification of your education, job history, references, and criminal records history.

Other information. We also collect any additional information that you choose to include in your application materials or share with us during the application and recruitment process including information collected during phone screens, email/messaging exchanges and interviews.

As a general rule, we try not to collect or process any sensitive personal information (described below) about you, unless authorized by law or where necessary to comply with applicable laws. “Sensitive personal information” includes any information that reveals your racial or ethnic origin, religious, political or philosophical beliefs, genetic data, biometric data for the purposes of unique identification, trade union membership, or information about your health/sex life.

Use of your personal information

We process your personal data as an applicant on the basis that it is necessary for us to take steps to enter into and/or perform a contract with you. Without limiting the foregoing, we collect and use your personal data for the following legitimate business reasons:

Communicate with you. We collect and use your contact information to keep in contact with you during the recruiting and application process, including through our applicant tracking system, and to contact you about other open roles that may be of interest to you.

Assess your experience. We review your resume, CV, cover letter, and/or job application and any other information collected from online resources to assess your skills and experience against the requirements of the position for which you have applied.

Skill assessment. If you are asked to complete a skills assessment project or provide a presentation during the recruiting process, we will use that information to match your skills against the position for which you applied.

Background check. If you are successfully moved forward in the recruitment process, we may use your information to perform background checks, education verification, and reference checks, as permitted by local law.

Compliance; process improvements. We may process your personal information to comply with our legal, regulatory, or other governance or to analyze and improve the effectiveness of our recruiting program and processes.

If we hire you, we will transfer the personal information that we have obtained during the recruiting process to your employee file.

If we do not move forward in the application process for the position for which you’ve applied, we may retain the personal information collected during the recruitment process so we can reach out to you if other roles become available that match your skill set. If you would prefer that we remove your information from our systems, please let us know by emailing [email protected].

We will only use your personal information for the original purpose for which it was collected and as described in this notice. If we need to use your personal data for an unrelated or new purpose, to the extent required under applicable data protection law, we will notify you and we will explain the legal basis which allows us to do so. In the event of a reorganization, merger, sale, joint venture, assignment, or other transfer or disposition of all or any portion of our business, we may disclose or transfer your personal data.

If you have questions about or need further information concerning the legal basis on which we collect and use your personal information, please contact us using the contact details set forth below.

Disclosing personal data to third parties

We may disclose your personal data with third parties including third-party service providers and ClickHouse affiliates where required by law, where it is necessary to administer the recruiting process with you or where we have another legitimate interest in doing so. Third parties will only process your personal information on our instructions and where they have agreed to treat the information confidentially and to keep it secure.

Third-party service providers. Certain third-party service providers may process your personal information to carry out business-related activities on our behalf. These may include, among other things, assisting with our internal applicant tracking system and performing background checks audits. We may also use third-party providers of artificial intelligence or machine learning technologies (“AI tools”) to help us make decisions about your candidacy.

ClickHouse affiliates. We will disclose your personal information to our affiliates in connection with the recruiting processes for the purposes described in the “Use of your personal information” section above.

Other Third Parties. We may also disclose personal information to third parties on other lawful grounds including, without limitation, (i) to comply with our legal obligations, including where necessary to abide by law, regulation or contract, or to respond to a court order, administrative or judicial process, including, but not limited to, a subpoena, government audit or search warrant; (ii) in response to lawful requests by public authorities (including for national security or law enforcement purposes); (iii) as necessary to establish, exercise or defend against potential, threatened or actual litigation; (iv) where necessary to protect the vital interests of another person; (v) In connection with the sale, assignment or other transfer of all or part of our business; and (vi) with your consent.

Whenever we permit a third party to access personal information, we will implement appropriate measures to ensure the information is used in a manner consistent with this Notice and that the security and confidentiality of the information is maintained.

Note to California residents: We do not “sell” or “share” (as those terms are defined in the CCPA) with third parties.

Use of Artificial Intelligence

We may use AI tools to process your personal information in connection with your application. These tools use the information you provide to us, and at times other publicly available information, to help us evaluate your candidacy for the position to which you have applied and other job opportunities at ClickHouse. For example, our recruiters may use AI tools to parse resumes and generate scores or rankings that reflect how closely candidates’ qualifications align with the stated criteria in the job posting, helping our recruiters focus on the most relevant candidates for the role.

These AI tools may assist us in our decision-making process, but ClickHouse personnel will always be involved in final decisions regarding your application.

Cross-Border transfer of your personal information

Because we operate at a global level, we may need to transfer personal information to countries other than the ones in which the information was originally collected. When we export your personal information to a different country, we will take steps to ensure that such data exports comply with applicable laws. For example, if we transfer personal information from the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom to a third country such as the United States, we will implement an appropriate data export solution such as entering into EU and/or UK standard contractual clauses with the data importer or taking other measures to provide an adequate level of data protection under applicable data protection law. For transfers from the EEA to the USA, we rely on intracompany standard contractual clauses under the EU and UK GDPR.

Data retention periods

Personal information will be stored in accordance with applicable laws and kept as long as needed to carry out the purposes described in this notice or as otherwise required by applicable law. Generally, this means your personal information will be retained through the duration of the recruiting process (which may include retaining your information so we can reach out to you if other roles become available that match your skill set). We may retain your personal information longer with your consent or for a legitimate business interest where we have assessed the business benefit and confirmed that such business benefit is not outweighed by your personal rights and freedoms..

Security of processing; notification of data breaches

We have put in place appropriate security measures to prevent your personal information from being accidentally lost, used or accessed in an unauthorized way, altered or disclosed. In addition, we limit access to your personal information to those employees, agents, contractors and other third parties who have a business need for such access and who have agreed to process your personal data only on our instructions and subject to a duty of confidentiality.

We have procedures in place to handle any suspected data security breaches and will notify you and any applicable regulator of a data breach where we are legally required to do so by applicable law.

Your rights in relation to your personal information

Depending on where you live, you may have certain rights under applicable data protection law in relation to our processing of your personal information.

Access. You have the right to request access to your personal information. This includes a right to receive a copy of the personal information that we hold about you and to check that we are lawfully processing it. There may be circumstances under which we may refuse to comply with the request; however, if your request is denied, we will communicate the reason to you and maintain a written record of the request and the reason for denial.

Correction. You have the right to request the correction of any incomplete or inaccurate personal information that we hold about you.

Erasure. You have the right to request erasure of your personal information where the legal basis for our processing no longer applies. You also have the right to ask us to delete or remove your personal information where you have exercised your right to object to processing (see below).

Objection. You have the right to object to our processing of your personal information where we are relying on a legitimate interest (or those of a third party) and you believe that there is something about your particular situation that may override the legitimate interest.

Restriction. You have the right to request that we restrict our processing of your personal information. Among other things, this right enables you to ask us to suspend the processing of personal information about you if you want to establish its accuracy or the reason for processing it.

Transfer. You have the right to request the transfer of your personal information to another employer or third party where we process your personal data based on your consent or the performance of your contract with us.

Consent withdrawal. Where your personal information is processed on the basis of your consent, you have a right to withdraw your consent at any time. Note that withdrawal of consent will not affect the lawfulness of processing we conducted prior to your withdrawal, nor will it affect processing of your personal information conducted in reliance on lawful processing grounds other than consent.

You are entitled to exercise the rights described above free from discrimination. You may exercise the rights set forth above by contacting us using the contact details below. We respond to all requests we receive from individuals wishing to exercise their data protection rights in accordance with applicable data protection laws.

Lodge a complaint. You have the right to complain to a data protection authority or (in the case of California residents, to the California Privacy Protection Agency) about our collection and use of your personal information. For more information, please contact your local data protection authority. (Contact details for data protection authorities in the European Economic Area, Switzerland and certain non-European countries, including the UK, are available here.)

Changes to this privacy notice

We reserve the right to update this notice at any time as needed to reflect changes in Applicable Laws, Elastic practices and procedures or requirements imposed by data protection authorities. In the event of material changes to the notice, we will communicate such changes via email or by post.

Contact details

If you wish to exercise your rights, issue a request, or if you have other questions, comments or concerns about our privacy practices, please contact [email protected].

Exhibit A

Additional Notice for California Residents

We provide information in this Exhibit A to our applicants or candidates who are California residents, pursuant to the CCPA. For a description of all of our data collection, use and disclosure practices, please read the Privacy Notice to which this Exhibit is attached in its entirety.

Categories of Personal Information

Below, we describe the categories of Personal Information (as defined in the CCPA) that we have collected within the preceding 12 months and may collect about applicants or candidates on a going- forward basis:

Identifiers, such as a real name, postal address, unique personal identifier, online identifier, internet protocol address, and email address

Personal information categories listed in the California Customer Records statute (Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.80(e)). such as name, postal address, email address

Geolocation data, such as your general location derived from an IP address

Audio, electronic, visual, or similar information, such as audio or video recordings of you and/or recordings and transcripts of your interaction with chat services

Professional or employment-related information

Education information

Inferences drawn from the preceding categories of personal Information, such as aggregated metrics

The following categories of sensitive personal information (as described in CCPA): your account log-in in combination with any required security or access codes, passwords or other credentials to allow you access to your applicant account; your social security, driver’s license, state identification card, or passport number; racial or ethnic origin, for diversity purposes consistent with applicable law; health related information, to the extent necessary to provide necessary accommodations.

Sources of Personal Information

We obtain the categories of personal information listed above directly from you or from devices on which you use our Sites, as well as described above in the “Personal information we collect” section of this Applicant Privacy Notice

No Sale or Sharing of Personal Information

We do not sell or share (for the purpose of cross-context behavioral advertising) your personal information, as we understand those terms to be defined under CCPA and the relevant implementing regulations.

Categories of Personal Information Disclosed for a Business Purpose

For each category of personal information (including sensitive personal information) listed above, we disclose this information as described above in the “Disclosing personal data to third parties” section of the Applicant Privacy Notice.

Your Rights Under State Privacy Law

Under CCPA, you have the following rights regarding personal information that we have collected and process about you:

Right to Know. You have a right to know categories of personal information that we process and the purpose of such processing. In this Applicant Privacy Notice, we describe how we collect, use and share your personal information, including during the past 12 months. We describe the sources through which we collect personal information and the types of personal information collected in the “ Personal information we collect” a bove. We describe the purposes for which we use and share this information in the and “Disclosing personal data to third parties” above. As noted above, we do not “sell” or “share” personal information, as we understand sale to be defined under state privacy law.

You have a right to know categories of personal information that we process and the purpose of such processing. In this Applicant Privacy Notice, we describe how we collect, use and share your personal information, including during the past 12 months. We describe the sources through which we collect personal information and the types of personal information collected in the “ bove. We describe the purposes for which we use and share this information in the above. As noted above, we do not “sell” or “share” personal information, as we understand sale to be defined under state privacy law. Access . You have the right to obtain a copy, in a portable format, of personal information that we collect, use, disclose, share, and sell about you.

. You have the right to obtain a copy, in a portable format, of personal information that we collect, use, disclose, share, and sell about you. Correct. You have a right to make us update or correct inaccuracies in your personal information.

You have a right to make us update or correct inaccuracies in your personal information. Deletion. You can ask us to delete the personal information that you have provided to us or that we maintain about you.

You can ask us to delete the personal information that you have provided to us or that we maintain about you. Transfer. You have a right to make us transfer a machine-readable copy of your personal information to you or a third party of your choice.

You are entitled to exercise the rights described above free from discrimination.

Here is how you can submit requests: