يعتمد هذا الدليل التعليمي على [دليل ClickHouse التعليمي]، لكنه يُجري جميع استعلاماته عبر pg_clickhouse.
نظرة عامة
أولًا، أنشئ قاعدة بيانات في ClickHouse إذا لم تكن لديك قاعدة بيانات بالفعل. ومن أسرع الطرق للبدء استخدام Docker image:
ابدأ ClickHouse
docker run -d --network host --name clickhouse -p 8123:8123 -p9000:9000 --ulimit nofile=262144:262144 clickhouse
docker exec -it clickhouse clickhouse-client
لنستفد من [دليل ClickHouse التعليمي] لإنشاء قاعدة بيانات بسيطة باستخدام مجموعة بيانات سيارات الأجرة في مدينة نيويورك:
إنشاء جدول
CREATE DATABASE taxi;
CREATE TABLE taxi.trips
(
trip_id UInt32,
vendor_id Enum8(
'1' = 1, '2' = 2, '3' = 3, '4' = 4,
'CMT' = 5, 'VTS' = 6, 'DDS' = 7, 'B02512' = 10,
'B02598' = 11, 'B02617' = 12, 'B02682' = 13, 'B02764' = 14,
'' = 15
),
pickup_date Date,
pickup_datetime DateTime,
dropoff_date Date,
dropoff_datetime DateTime,
store_and_fwd_flag UInt8,
rate_code_id UInt8,
pickup_longitude Float64,
pickup_latitude Float64,
dropoff_longitude Float64,
dropoff_latitude Float64,
passenger_count UInt8,
trip_distance Float64,
fare_amount Decimal(10, 2),
extra Decimal(10, 2),
mta_tax Decimal(10, 2),
tip_amount Decimal(10, 2),
tolls_amount Decimal(10, 2),
ehail_fee Decimal(10, 2),
improvement_surcharge Decimal(10, 2),
total_amount Decimal(10, 2),
payment_type Enum8('UNK' = 0, 'CSH' = 1, 'CRE' = 2, 'NOC' = 3, 'DIS' = 4),
trip_type UInt8,
pickup FixedString(25),
dropoff FixedString(25),
cab_type Enum8('yellow' = 1, 'green' = 2, 'uber' = 3),
pickup_nyct2010_gid Int8,
pickup_ctlabel Float32,
pickup_borocode Int8,
pickup_ct2010 String,
pickup_boroct2010 String,
pickup_cdeligibil String,
pickup_ntacode FixedString(4),
pickup_ntaname String,
pickup_puma UInt16,
dropoff_nyct2010_gid UInt8,
dropoff_ctlabel Float32,
dropoff_borocode UInt8,
dropoff_ct2010 String,
dropoff_boroct2010 String,
dropoff_cdeligibil String,
dropoff_ntacode FixedString(4),
dropoff_ntaname String,
dropoff_puma UInt16
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
PARTITION BY toYYYYMM(pickup_date)
ORDER BY pickup_datetime;
ثم استورد البيانات:
أضِف مجموعة البيانات
تأكد من أنه يمكننا إجراء استعلام عليه، ثم الخروج من البرنامج العميل:
INSERT INTO taxi.trips
SELECT * FROM s3(
'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/nyc-taxi/trips_{1..2}.gz',
'TabSeparatedWithNames', "
trip_id UInt32,
vendor_id Enum8(
'1' = 1, '2' = 2, '3' = 3, '4' = 4,
'CMT' = 5, 'VTS' = 6, 'DDS' = 7, 'B02512' = 10,
'B02598' = 11, 'B02617' = 12, 'B02682' = 13, 'B02764' = 14,
'' = 15
),
pickup_date Date,
pickup_datetime DateTime,
dropoff_date Date,
dropoff_datetime DateTime,
store_and_fwd_flag UInt8,
rate_code_id UInt8,
pickup_longitude Float64,
pickup_latitude Float64,
dropoff_longitude Float64,
dropoff_latitude Float64,
passenger_count UInt8,
trip_distance Float64,
fare_amount Decimal(10, 2),
extra Decimal(10, 2),
mta_tax Decimal(10, 2),
tip_amount Decimal(10, 2),
tolls_amount Decimal(10, 2),
ehail_fee Decimal(10, 2),
improvement_surcharge Decimal(10, 2),
total_amount Decimal(10, 2),
payment_type Enum8('UNK' = 0, 'CSH' = 1, 'CRE' = 2, 'NOC' = 3, 'DIS' = 4),
trip_type UInt8,
pickup FixedString(25),
dropoff FixedString(25),
cab_type Enum8('yellow' = 1, 'green' = 2, 'uber' = 3),
pickup_nyct2010_gid Int8,
pickup_ctlabel Float32,
pickup_borocode Int8,
pickup_ct2010 String,
pickup_boroct2010 String,
pickup_cdeligibil String,
pickup_ntacode FixedString(4),
pickup_ntaname String,
pickup_puma UInt16,
dropoff_nyct2010_gid UInt8,
dropoff_ctlabel Float32,
dropoff_borocode UInt8,
dropoff_ct2010 String,
dropoff_boroct2010 String,
dropoff_cdeligibil String,
dropoff_ntacode FixedString(4),
dropoff_ntaname String,
dropoff_puma UInt16
") SETTINGS input_format_try_infer_datetimes = 0
SELECT count() FROM taxi.trips;
quit
أنشئ pg_clickhouse وثبّته من PGXN أو GitHub. أو شغّل حاوية Docker باستخدام [image pg_clickhouse]، التي تضيف ببساطة pg_clickhouse إلى [image Postgres في Docker]:
تثبيت pg_clickhouse
docker run -d --network host --name pg_clickhouse -e POSTGRES_PASSWORD=my_pass \
-d ghcr.io/clickhouse/pg_clickhouse:18
الآن، اتصل بـ Postgres:
ربط pg_clickhouse
ثم أنشئ pg_clickhouse:
docker exec -it pg_clickhouse psql -U postgres
أنشئ خادمًا خارجيًا باستخدام اسم المضيف والمنفذ واسم قاعدة بيانات ClickHouse الخاصة بك.
CREATE EXTENSION pg_clickhouse;
هنا اخترنا استخدام برنامج التشغيل الثنائي، الذي يستخدم بروتوكول ClickHouse الثنائي. ويمكنك أيضًا استخدام برنامج التشغيل “http”، الذي يستخدم واجهة HTTP. بعد ذلك، اربط مستخدم PostgreSQL بمستخدم ClickHouse. وأبسط طريقة للقيام بذلك هي تعيين مستخدم PostgreSQL الحالي إلى مستخدم بعيد على الخادم الخارجي:
CREATE SERVER taxi_srv FOREIGN DATA WRAPPER clickhouse_fdw
OPTIONS(driver 'binary', host 'localhost', dbname 'taxi');
يمكنك أيضًا تحديد خيار
CREATE USER MAPPING FOR CURRENT_USER SERVER taxi_srv
OPTIONS (user 'default');
password.
الآن، أضِف جدول سيارات الأجرة؛ فقط استورد جميع الجداول من قاعدة بيانات
ClickHouse البعيدة إلى مخطط Postgres:
والآن يُفترض أن يكون الجدول قد تم استيراده: في psql، استخدم
CREATE SCHEMA taxi;
IMPORT FOREIGN SCHEMA taxi FROM SERVER taxi_srv INTO taxi;
\det+ لعرضه:
تم بنجاح! استخدم
taxi=# \det+ taxi.*
List of foreign tables
Schema | Table | Server | FDW options | Description
--------+-------+----------+-----------------------------------------------------------+-------------
taxi | trips | taxi_srv | (database 'taxi', table_name 'trips', engine 'MergeTree') | [null]
(1 row)
\d لإظهار جميع الأعمدة:
الآن نفّذ استعلامًا على الجدول:
taxi=# \d taxi.trips
Foreign table "taxi.trips"
Column | Type | Collation | Nullable | Default | FDW options
-----------------------+--------------------------+-----------+----------+---------+-------------
trip_id | bigint | | not null | |
vendor_id | text | | not null | |
pickup_date | date | | not null | |
pickup_datetime | timestamp with time zone | | not null | |
dropoff_date | date | | not null | |
dropoff_datetime | timestamp with time zone | | not null | |
store_and_fwd_flag | smallint | | not null | |
rate_code_id | smallint | | not null | |
pickup_longitude | double precision | | not null | |
pickup_latitude | double precision | | not null | |
dropoff_longitude | double precision | | not null | |
dropoff_latitude | double precision | | not null | |
passenger_count | smallint | | not null | |
trip_distance | double precision | | not null | |
fare_amount | numeric(10,2) | | not null | |
extra | numeric(10,2) | | not null | |
mta_tax | numeric(10,2) | | not null | |
tip_amount | numeric(10,2) | | not null | |
tolls_amount | numeric(10,2) | | not null | |
ehail_fee | numeric(10,2) | | not null | |
improvement_surcharge | numeric(10,2) | | not null | |
total_amount | numeric(10,2) | | not null | |
payment_type | text | | not null | |
trip_type | smallint | | not null | |
pickup | character varying(25) | | not null | |
dropoff | character varying(25) | | not null | |
cab_type | text | | not null | |
pickup_nyct2010_gid | smallint | | not null | |
pickup_ctlabel | real | | not null | |
pickup_borocode | smallint | | not null | |
pickup_ct2010 | text | | not null | |
pickup_boroct2010 | text | | not null | |
pickup_cdeligibil | text | | not null | |
pickup_ntacode | character varying(4) | | not null | |
pickup_ntaname | text | | not null | |
pickup_puma | integer | | not null | |
dropoff_nyct2010_gid | smallint | | not null | |
dropoff_ctlabel | real | | not null | |
dropoff_borocode | smallint | | not null | |
dropoff_ct2010 | text | | not null | |
dropoff_boroct2010 | text | | not null | |
dropoff_cdeligibil | text | | not null | |
dropoff_ntacode | character varying(4) | | not null | |
dropoff_ntaname | text | | not null | |
dropoff_puma | integer | | not null | |
Server: taxi_srv
FDW options: (database 'taxi', table_name 'trips', engine 'MergeTree')
لاحظ مدى سرعة تنفيذ الاستعلام. يقوم pg_clickhouse بتمرير الاستعلام بالكامل، بما في ذلك دالة التجميع
SELECT count(*) FROM taxi.trips;
count
---------
1999657
(1 row)
COUNT()، لذا يُنفَّذ على ClickHouse ولا
يُعيد إلى Postgres إلا صفًا واحدًا. استخدم EXPLAIN لمعاينة ذلك:
لاحظ أن “Foreign Scan” يظهر عند جذر الخطة، ما يعني أن الاستعلام بأكمله دُفع إلى ClickHouse.
EXPLAIN select count(*) from taxi.trips;
QUERY PLAN
-------------------------------------------------
Foreign Scan (cost=1.00..-0.90 rows=1 width=8)
Relations: Aggregate on (trips)
(2 rows)
شغّل بعض الاستعلامات لتحليل البيانات. اطّلع على الأمثلة التالية أو جرّب استعلام SQL خاصًا بك.
حلّل البيانات
-
احسب متوسط مبلغ الإكرامية:
taxi=# \timing Timing is on. taxi=# SELECT round(avg(tip_amount), 2) FROM taxi.trips; round ------- 1.68 (1 row) Time: 9.438 ms
-
احسب متوسط التكلفة بناءً على عدد الركاب:
taxi=# SELECT passenger_count, avg(total_amount)::NUMERIC(10, 2) AS average_total_amount FROM taxi.trips GROUP BY passenger_count; passenger_count | average_total_amount -----------------+---------------------- 0 | 22.68 1 | 15.96 2 | 17.14 3 | 16.75 4 | 17.32 5 | 16.34 6 | 16.03 7 | 59.79 8 | 36.40 9 | 9.79 (10 rows) Time: 27.266 ms
-
احسب العدد اليومي لمرات الالتقاط في كل حي:
taxi=# SELECT pickup_date, pickup_ntaname, SUM(1) AS number_of_trips FROM taxi.trips GROUP BY pickup_date, pickup_ntaname ORDER BY pickup_date ASC LIMIT 10; pickup_date | pickup_ntaname | number_of_trips -------------+--------------------------------+----------------- 2015-07-01 | Williamsburg | 1 2015-07-01 | park-cemetery-etc-Queens | 6 2015-07-01 | Maspeth | 1 2015-07-01 | Stuyvesant Town-Cooper Village | 44 2015-07-01 | Rego Park | 1 2015-07-01 | Greenpoint | 7 2015-07-01 | Highbridge | 1 2015-07-01 | Briarwood-Jamaica Hills | 3 2015-07-01 | Airport | 550 2015-07-01 | East Harlem North | 32 (10 rows) Time: 30.978 ms
-
احسب مدة كل رحلة بالدقائق، ثم جمّع النتائج حسب
مدة الرحلة:
taxi=# SELECT avg(tip_amount) AS avg_tip, avg(fare_amount) AS avg_fare, avg(passenger_count) AS avg_passenger, count(*) AS count, round((date_part('epoch', dropoff_datetime) - date_part('epoch', pickup_datetime)) / 60) as trip_minutes FROM taxi.trips WHERE round((date_part('epoch', dropoff_datetime) - date_part('epoch', pickup_datetime)) / 60) > 0 GROUP BY trip_minutes ORDER BY trip_minutes DESC LIMIT 5; avg_tip | avg_fare | avg_passenger | count | trip_minutes -------------------+------------------+------------------+-------+-------------- 1.96 | 8 | 1 | 1 | 27512 0 | 12 | 2 | 1 | 27500 0.562727272727273 | 17.4545454545455 | 2.45454545454545 | 11 | 1440 0.716564885496183 | 14.2786259541985 | 1.94656488549618 | 131 | 1439 1.00945205479452 | 12.8787671232877 | 1.98630136986301 | 146 | 1438 (5 rows) Time: 45.477 ms
-
اعرض عدد مرات الالتقاط في كل حيّ، مقسّمًا حسب ساعات اليوم:
taxi=# SELECT pickup_ntaname, date_part('hour', pickup_datetime) as pickup_hour, SUM(1) AS pickups FROM taxi.trips WHERE pickup_ntaname != '' GROUP BY pickup_ntaname, pickup_hour ORDER BY pickup_ntaname, date_part('hour', pickup_datetime) LIMIT 5; pickup_ntaname | pickup_hour | pickups ----------------+-------------+--------- Airport | 0 | 3509 Airport | 1 | 1184 Airport | 2 | 401 Airport | 3 | 152 Airport | 4 | 213 (5 rows) Time: 36.895 ms
-
اضبط المنطقة الزمنية المعروضة على توقيت نيويورك، ثم استرجع الرحلات إلى مطاري LaGuardia أو JFK:
taxi=# SET timezone = 'America/New_York'; SET taxi=# SELECT pickup_datetime, dropoff_datetime, total_amount, pickup_nyct2010_gid, dropoff_nyct2010_gid, CASE WHEN dropoff_nyct2010_gid = 138 THEN 'LGA' WHEN dropoff_nyct2010_gid = 132 THEN 'JFK' END AS airport_code, EXTRACT(YEAR FROM pickup_datetime) AS year, EXTRACT(DAY FROM pickup_datetime) AS day, EXTRACT(HOUR FROM pickup_datetime) AS hour FROM taxi.trips WHERE dropoff_nyct2010_gid IN (132, 138) ORDER BY pickup_datetime LIMIT 5; pickup_datetime | dropoff_datetime | total_amount | pickup_nyct2010_gid | dropoff_nyct2010_gid | airport_code | year | day | hour ------------------------+------------------------+--------------+---------------------+----------------------+--------------+------+-----+------ 2015-06-30 20:04:14-04 | 2015-06-30 20:15:29-04 | 13.30 | -34 | 132 | JFK | 2015 | 30 | 20 2015-06-30 20:09:42-04 | 2015-06-30 20:12:55-04 | 6.80 | 50 | 138 | LGA | 2015 | 30 | 20 2015-06-30 20:23:04-04 | 2015-06-30 20:24:39-04 | 4.80 | -125 | 132 | JFK | 2015 | 30 | 20 2015-06-30 20:27:51-04 | 2015-06-30 20:39:02-04 | 14.72 | -101 | 138 | LGA | 2015 | 30 | 20 2015-06-30 20:32:03-04 | 2015-06-30 20:55:39-04 | 39.34 | 48 | 138 | LGA | 2015 | 30 | 20 (5 rows) Time: 17.450 ms
أنشئ قاموسًا مرتبطًا بجدول في خدمة ClickHouse الخاصة بك. يعتمد كلٌّ من الجدول والقاموس على ملف CSV يحتوي على صف لكل حيّ في مدينة نيويورك. تُطابَق الأحياء مع أسماء الأحياء الإدارية الخمسة في مدينة نيويورك (Bronx وBrooklyn وManhattan وQueens وStaten Island)، بالإضافة إلى مطار Newark (EWR). فيما يلي مقتطف من ملف CSV الذي تستخدمه بصيغة جدول. يربط العمود
إنشاء قاموس
LocationID في الملف بالعمودين
pickup_nyct2010_gid و
dropoff_nyct2010_gid في جدول الرحلات لديك:
|LocationID
|Borough
|Zone
|service_zone
|1
|EWR
|Newark Airport
|EWR
|2
|Queens
|Jamaica Bay
|Boro Zone
|3
|Bronx
|Allerton/Pelham Gardens
|Boro Zone
|4
|Manhattan
|Alphabet City
|Yellow Zone
|5
|Staten Island
|Arden Heights
|Boro Zone
-
بينما لا تزال في Postgres، استخدم الدالة
clickhouse_raw_queryلإنشاء [قاموس] في ClickHouse باسم
taxi_zone_dictionaryوملء القاموس من ملف CSV في S3:
SELECT clickhouse_raw_query($$ CREATE DICTIONARY taxi.taxi_zone_dictionary ( LocationID Int64 DEFAULT 0, Borough String, zone String, service_zone String ) PRIMARY KEY LocationID SOURCE(HTTP(URL 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/nyc-taxi/taxi_zone_lookup.csv' FORMAT 'CSVWithNames')) LIFETIME(MIN 0 MAX 0) LAYOUT(HASHED_ARRAY()) $$, 'host=localhost dbname=taxi');
يؤدي تعيين
LIFETIME إلى 0 إلى تعطيل التحديثات التلقائية لتجنّب
نقل بيانات غير ضروري إلى S3 bucket الخاص بنا. في حالات أخرى،
قد تحتاج إلى تهيئته بشكل مختلف. لمزيد من التفاصيل، راجع تحديث بيانات القاموس باستخدام
LIFETIME.
- الآن استورده:
IMPORT FOREIGN SCHEMA taxi LIMIT TO (taxi_zone_dictionary)
FROM SERVER taxi_srv INTO taxi;
- تأكَّد من أنه يمكننا الاستعلام عنه:
taxi=# SELECT * FROM taxi.taxi_zone_dictionary limit 3;
LocationID | Borough | Zone | service_zone
------------+-----------+-----------------------------------------------+--------------
77 | Brooklyn | East New York/Pennsylvania Avenue | Boro Zone
106 | Brooklyn | Gowanus | Boro Zone
103 | Manhattan | Governor's Island/Ellis Island/Liberty Island | Yellow Zone
(3 rows)
- ممتاز. الآن استخدم الدالة
dictGetلاسترجاع اسم حي إداري في استعلام. يجمع هذا الاستعلام عدد رحلات سيارات الأجرة لكل حي إداري التي تنتهي في أحد مطاري LaGuardia أو JFK:
يحسب هذا الاستعلام إجمالي عدد رحلات سيارات الأجرة لكل حي إداري التي تنتهي في مطارَي LaGuardia أو JFK. لاحظ أن هناك عددًا كبيرًا من الرحلات التي لا يكون فيها الحي الذي انطلقت منه الرحلة معروفًا.
taxi=# SELECT
count(1) AS total,
COALESCE(NULLIF(dictGet(
'taxi.taxi_zone_dictionary', 'Borough',
toUInt64(pickup_nyct2010_gid)
), ''), 'Unknown') AS borough_name
FROM taxi.trips
WHERE dropoff_nyct2010_gid = 132 OR dropoff_nyct2010_gid = 138
GROUP BY borough_name
ORDER BY total DESC;
total | borough_name
-------+---------------
23683 | Unknown
7053 | Manhattan
6828 | Brooklyn
4458 | Queens
2670 | Bronx
554 | Staten Island
53 | EWR
(7 rows)
Time: 66.245 ms
اكتب بعض الاستعلامات التي تربط
تنفيذ عملية join
taxi_zone_dictionary بجدول
trips
لديك.
-
ابدأ بـ
JOINبسيط يعمل بطريقة مشابهة لاستعلام المطار السابق أعلاه:
taxi=# SELECT count(1) AS total, "Borough" FROM taxi.trips JOIN taxi.taxi_zone_dictionary ON trips.pickup_nyct2010_gid = toUInt64(taxi.taxi_zone_dictionary."LocationID") WHERE pickup_nyct2010_gid > 0 AND dropoff_nyct2010_gid IN (132, 138) GROUP BY "Borough" ORDER BY total DESC; total | borough_name -------+--------------- 7053 | Manhattan 6828 | Brooklyn 4458 | Queens 2670 | Bronx 554 | Staten Island 53 | EWR (6 rows) Time: 48.449 ms
لاحظ أن ناتج استعلام
JOIN أعلاه مطابق لناتج استعلام
dictGet
أعلاه (باستثناء أن قيم
Unknown غير متضمّنة). في الخلفية،
يستدعي ClickHouse فعليًا الدالة
dictGet من أجل
القاموس
taxi_zone_dictionary، لكن صياغة
JOIN أكثر
ألفةً لمطوري SQL.
taxi=# explain SELECT
count(1) AS total,
"Borough"
FROM taxi.trips
JOIN taxi.taxi_zone_dictionary
ON trips.pickup_nyct2010_gid = toUInt64(taxi.taxi_zone_dictionary."LocationID")
WHERE pickup_nyct2010_gid > 0
AND dropoff_nyct2010_gid IN (132, 138)
GROUP BY "Borough"
ORDER BY total DESC;
QUERY PLAN
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Foreign Scan (cost=1.00..5.10 rows=1000 width=40)
Relations: Aggregate on ((trips) INNER JOIN (taxi_zone_dictionary))
(2 rows)
Time: 2.012 ms
-
يُرجع هذا الاستعلام صفوفًا لأعلى 1000 رحلة من حيث قيمة
الإكرامية، ثم يُجري INNER JOIN لكل صف مع القاموس:
taxi=# SELECT * FROM taxi.trips JOIN taxi.taxi_zone_dictionary ON trips.dropoff_nyct2010_gid = taxi.taxi_zone_dictionary."LocationID" WHERE tip_amount > 0 ORDER BY tip_amount DESC LIMIT 1000;
بوجه عام، نتجنب استخدام
SELECT * في PostgreSQL وClickHouse. يجب
ألا تسترجع إلا الأعمدة التي تحتاج إليها فعليًا.