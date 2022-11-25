ClickHouse Workshop

Date: Mar 22 and 23, 2023 Time: 1 PM GMT / 2 PM CET Duration: 3 hours daily

You've heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you've even tried it yourself.

In this 2-day (3 hrs per day) instructor-led workshop, you will learn what you need to be successful quickly. Topics are listed below and range from introductory content to a deep dive on interacting with and understanding your data.

There will be both live training and hands-on labs. Attendees are encouraged to have a ClickHouse environment ready on the day of the training. The easiest approach, of course, is to register for a free trial of ClickHouse Cloud.

The material is presented in modules and will include...

Module 1: An Introduction to ClickHouse

Module 2: Modeling Data

Module 3: Inserting Data

Module 4: Views

Module 5: Analyzing Data

Module 6: Joining Data

Module 7: Managing Data

Module 8: Optimizing ClickHouse

