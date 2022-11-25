ClickHouse Workshop

Date: Mar 22 and 23, 2023 Time: 1 PM GMT / 2 PM CET Duration: 3 hours daily
You've heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you've even tried it yourself.
In this 2-day (3 hrs per day) instructor-led workshop, you will learn what you need to be successful quickly. Topics are listed below and range from introductory content to a deep dive on interacting with and understanding your data.
There will be both live training and hands-on labs. Attendees are encouraged to have a ClickHouse environment ready on the day of the training. The easiest approach, of course, is to register for a free trial of ClickHouse Cloud.
The material is presented in modules and will include...
- Module 1: An Introduction to ClickHouse
- Module 2: Modeling Data
- Module 3: Inserting Data
- Module 4: Views
- Module 5: Analyzing Data
- Module 6: Joining Data
- Module 7: Managing Data
- Module 8: Optimizing ClickHouse
