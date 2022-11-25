ClickHouse

Free Training

ClickHouse Workshop

Date: Mar 22 and 23, 2023 Time: 1 PM GMT / 2 PM CET Duration: 3 hours daily

You've heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you've even tried it yourself.

In this 2-day (3 hrs per day) instructor-led workshop, you will learn what you need to be successful quickly. Topics are listed below and range from introductory content to a deep dive on interacting with and understanding your data.

There will be both live training and hands-on labs. Attendees are encouraged to have a ClickHouse environment ready on the day of the training. The easiest approach, of course, is to register for a free trial of ClickHouse Cloud.

The material is presented in modules and will include...

  • Module 1: An Introduction to ClickHouse
  • Module 2: Modeling Data
  • Module 3: Inserting Data
  • Module 4: Views
  • Module 5: Analyzing Data
  • Module 6: Joining Data
  • Module 7: Managing Data
  • Module 8: Optimizing ClickHouse

By registering, you acknowledge that ClickHouse will process your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy.

Hosted by

T02EM6F031P-U02EPC2CWSV-d17735941118-512.png
Rich Raposa
Director, Global Learning

Recent events

Release webinar
Meetup

Amsterdam Meetup

Mar 9 2023 at 5:45pm CET
Release webinar
Free Training

ClickHouse Workshop

March 8, 2023 at 8:00am PST
Release webinar
Webinar

Unlocking Insights: Connecting ClickHouse with Metabase for Effortless Data Visualization

Mar 7, 2023 at 9:00am PST

Next steps

Get started for free

However you choose to use ClickHouse, it's easy to get started.

Watch 25-minutes Getting Started Video

$ curl https://clickhouse.com/ | sh

There’s a number of alternative options to get started, most notably the official Docker images of ClickHouse. Or, you can start a free 30 day trial of ClickHouse Cloud today.

PRODUCT
ClickHouseClickHouse CloudDownload
RESOURCES
DocumentationTrainingSupportComparisonUse cases
COMPANY
BlogOur storyCareersContact usNews and events
ClickHouse
ClickHouse source code is published under the Apache 2.0 License. Software is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
© 2016-2023 ClickHouse, Inc.
TrademarkPrivacySecurityTerms of Service