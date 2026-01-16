Under the Hood: Full Text Search at ClickHouse scale and speed

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 10:00AM EST (US) / 3:00PM GMT (Europe)

Duration: 45 minutes

The Inverted Index is now GA in ClickHouse!

Join us for a deep-dive webinar to learn how to perform full-text search for real-time analytics using ClickHouse’s new inverted index.

In this session, we’ll start by covering the fundamentals of indexing in ClickHouse, including existing skipping index mechanisms, and explain how the new inverted index works and how it differs.

You’ll learn when and how to use the inverted index to significantly improve the performance of full-text search queries in production workloads.

We’ll wrap up with a live demo of the feature and a look ahead at the full-text search roadmap for 2026.