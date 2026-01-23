CDC ClickPipes: The Fastest Way to Replicate Your Database to ClickHouse

Date: Thursday, February 26

Time: 10:30 AM IST | 1:00 PM SGT | 4:00 PM AEDT

Duration: 45 minutes



Turn Database Changes into Real-Time Analytics — Without the Complexity

Tired of wrestling with complicated Change Data Capture (CDC) pipelines? Join us for a live, hands-on demo of ClickPipes, ClickHouse Cloud's managed ingestion platform that makes CDC pipelines straightforward, reliable, and cost-effective.

In this interactive session, you'll discover how to:

Stream real-time changes from Postgres , MySQL , or MongoDB directly into ClickHouse in just a few clicks.

Eliminate the overhead of managing external tools like Debezium or Fivetran.

Accelerate analytics on your operational data without complex migrations or custom scripts.

Whether you're already using ClickHouse or evaluating it for the first time, you'll walk away with practical knowledge you can apply immediately to your existing architecture.

Plus: Stay for our live Ask-Me-Anything session, where we will answer your questions around CDC from transactional databases.

