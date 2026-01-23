Postgres managed by ClickHouse | One stack for transactions and analytics ->->
ClickHouse logo
Sign in

CDC ClickPipes: The Fastest Way to Replicate Your Database to ClickHouse

Date: Thursday, February 26
Time: 10:30 AM IST | 1:00 PM SGT | 4:00 PM AEDT
Duration: 45 minutes

Turn Database Changes into Real-Time Analytics — Without the Complexity

Tired of wrestling with complicated Change Data Capture (CDC) pipelines? Join us for a live, hands-on demo of ClickPipes, ClickHouse Cloud's managed ingestion platform that makes CDC pipelines straightforward, reliable, and cost-effective.

In this interactive session, you'll discover how to:

  • Stream real-time changes from Postgres, MySQL, or MongoDB directly into ClickHouse in just a few clicks.
  • Eliminate the overhead of managing external tools like Debezium or Fivetran.
  • Accelerate analytics on your operational data without complex migrations or custom scripts.

Whether you're already using ClickHouse or evaluating it for the first time, you'll walk away with practical knowledge you can apply immediately to your existing architecture.

Plus: Stay for our live Ask-Me-Anything session, where we will answer your questions around CDC from transactional databases.

Reserve your spot now.

Hosted by

Marta Paes

Senior Product Manager, ClickHouse

Loading form...

Upcoming events

Meetup

NYC Apache Iceberg™ Community Meetup

  • Jan 23, 2026
  • New York (New York)
Meetup

ClickHouse Singapore Meetup

  • Jan 27, 2026
  • Raffles Place (Singapore)
Event

The Agentic Data Stack: The Future is Conversational

  • Jan 27, 2026
  • Amsterdam (The Netherlands)