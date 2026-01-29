Jakarta Dinner & Data: Conversations with ClickHouse

Date: Wednesday, Febraury 11, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Venue: Henshin at The Westin Jakarta, Level 67-69, The Westin Jakarta Jalan H.R. Rasuna Said Kav. C-22A, RT.2/RW.5, Karet Kuningan, Setiabudi, South Jakarta City, Jakarta 12940, Indonesia



Dinner & Data is an intimate executive dinner designed for focused conversations at the intersection of technology, performance, and scale. Over a thoughtfully curated meal, senior leaders and database experts come together to exchange real world perspectives, challenge architectural assumptions, and examine how data driven systems support modern analytical workloads. As organizations of all sizes increasingly depend on analytical databases to power real time analytics, reporting, and machine learning, many are investing a growing share of their data infrastructure budgets, often exceeding twenty percent, in platforms built for high concurrency, low latency, and elastic scale.

This is a relaxed, off the record evening where great food sets the stage for rigorous discussion, peer learning, and meaningful connection.

Seats are limited. Register your interest by completing the form.