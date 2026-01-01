Data Warehousing with ClickHouse: Level 2

Date: February 25, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM EST

Duration: 3 hours

Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar

Cost: FREE

Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs



What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, you will learn how to optimize data ingestion while using ClickHouse as a Data Warehouse. You’ll also learn about data ingestion techniques, how to most efficiently update and delete data, the basics of Medallion Architecture, and how to govern and test your data in ClickHouse to ensure data quality. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll become a ClickHouse Data Warehousing Associate!

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

Module 4: Data Ingestion and Processing

Module 5: Updating and Deleting Data

Module 6: Medallion Architecture

Module 7: Data Quality Assurance



Pre-requisites:



ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs

It is recommended that you take Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 1

Audience: DevOps, SREs, backend engineers, analytics engineers and data engineers

Know before You Go: