Data Warehousing with ClickHouse: Level 2

Date: February 25, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM EST
Duration: 3 hours
Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs
What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, you will learn how to optimize data ingestion while using ClickHouse as a Data Warehouse. You’ll also learn about data ingestion techniques, how to most efficiently update and delete data, the basics of Medallion Architecture, and how to govern and test your data in ClickHouse to ensure data quality. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll become a ClickHouse Data Warehousing Associate!
There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:
Module 4: Data Ingestion and Processing
Module 5: Updating and Deleting Data
Module 6: Medallion Architecture
Module 7: Data Quality Assurance
Pre-requisites:
- ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs
- It is recommended that you take Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 1
Audience: DevOps, SREs, backend engineers, analytics engineers and data engineers
Know before You Go:
- During the training, you will access your course materials in ClickHouse Academy. It is recommended that you create an account before the event HERE.
- You will also need to spin up a ClickHouse Cloud Service. If you have already used up your free trial, please contact us at least one day before the training.