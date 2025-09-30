Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse

Date: November 4-5, 2025
Time: 9:00-17:00 BRT daily
Location: R. Joaquim Távora, 1240 - Vila Mariana, São Paulo - SP, 04015-013
Cost: FREE
Format: In-person, Instructor-led training with hands-on labs
What you’ll learn: This hands-on training is the fastest way to ramp up on ClickHouse. Topics range from introductory content to a deep dive on interacting with and understanding your data.
By the end of this session: You will have the knowledge necessary to build and optimize a production-level ClickHouse application, including the ability to model tables effectively, insert data, write efficient queries, and optimize queries using the various features of ClickHouse - including materialized views, projections, and secondary indexes. You will also be prepared for the ClickHouse Certified Engineer exam.
There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:
Module 1: Introduction to ClickHouse
Module 2: Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture
Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse
Module 4: Modeling Data with ClickHouse
Module 5: Analyzing Data with ClickHouse
Module 6: Joining Data
Module 7: Deleting and Updating Data
Module 8: Query Acceleration Techniques
Module 9: Sharding and Replication
Module 10: Managing Data in ClickHouse
Prerequisites:
- ClickHouse Cloud account to access the course slides and labs
- Familiarity with SQL
- You will also need to spin up a Clickhouse Cloud Service. If you have already used up your free trial, please contact us at least one day before the training.
Register your interest. Seats are limited!