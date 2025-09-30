chDB: Data Analytics with ClickHouse and Python

Date: November 12, 2025
Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM EST
Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs
What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, you’ll learn how to speed up your Python analytics workflow with chDB. You’ll also become a chDB Professional after completing the course and passing the quiz at the end of the training.
The material is presented in modules and will include the following:
Module 1: Introduction to chDB
Module 2: Querying with chDB
Module 3: chDB Integrations
Pre-requisites:
Basic SQL proficiency Basic Python Proficiency
Know before You Go: During the training, you will access your course materials in ClickHouse Academy. It is recommended that you create an account before the event HERE.
You will also need to spin up a Clickhouse Cloud Service. If you have already used up your free trial, please contact us at least one day before the training.