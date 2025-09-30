chDB: Data Analytics with ClickHouse and Python

Date: November 12, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM EST

Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar

Cost: FREE

Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs



What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, you’ll learn how to speed up your Python analytics workflow with chDB. You’ll also become a chDB Professional after completing the course and passing the quiz at the end of the training.

The material is presented in modules and will include the following:

Module 1: Introduction to chDB

Module 2: Querying with chDB

Module 3: chDB Integrations

Pre-requisites:

Basic SQL proficiency Basic Python Proficiency

Know before You Go: During the training, you will access your course materials in ClickHouse Academy. It is recommended that you create an account before the event HERE.

You will also need to spin up a Clickhouse Cloud Service. If you have already used up your free trial, please contact us at least one day before the training.