In-Person Migration to ClickHouse Training - Gurgaon

Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM IST

Location: WeWork Blue One Square, 246, Phase IV, Udyog Vihar · Gurugram, HR India

Cost: FREE

Join us for an in-person comprehensive training designed to guide you through the essential steps and considerations for a successful ClickHouse migration. This workshop will kick off with an introduction to the key reasons why migrating to ClickHouse can significantly enhance your data processing capabilities. We will delve into the main conceptual differences between the two, covering crucial aspects such as primary keys, datasets, and quotas.

This workshop is perfect for database administrators, data engineers, and developers looking to leverage ClickHouse’s powerful analytical capabilities. Register now to secure your spot!

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

Module 1: Introduction to ClickHouse

Module 2: From BigQuery to ClickHouse

Module 3: Schema Design

Module 4: Data Modeling

We will end the training with a lengthy Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.

Seats are limited! Register your interest and we will contact you if you get a spot.

