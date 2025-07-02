ClickHouse logo
ClickHouse Query Optimization Workshop

Date: Wednesday, August 27th
Time: 11:30 AM - 2:30 PM SGT
Duration: 3 hours
Location: Zoom (virtual)
Cost: FREE

This workshop is recommended for experienced ClickHouse users.

Join us for a comprehensive 3-hour instructor-led workshop where you will learn how to optimize queries in ClickHouse. We will deep dive into techniques to improve query performance, such as effective use of primary keys, skipping indexes, materialized views, and projections. We'll also explore strategies to avoid common pitfalls, like inefficient joins and improper data types, while utilizing ClickHouse’s query logs and CPU/memory profiling to identify bottlenecks. By the end of the session, you’ll be equipped with the tools and knowledge to measure and optimize your queries.

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs.

Hosted by

photo-rich-raposa.jpeg

Rich Raposa

Director, Global Learning

