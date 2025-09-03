ClickHouse Deep Dive Training - NYC

Location: WeWork at 368 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10001
Date: Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM - 4:30 PM EDT (Note: you may start arriving at 8:30 AM EDT)
Who Should Attend: New or intermediate users looking to build a strong foundation in ClickHouse
Cost: $100.00 USD - reach out to us at [email protected] for a discount code!
What You'll Learn: The fastest way to ramp on ClickHouse. Topics range from introductory content to a deep dive on interacting with and understanding your data.
There will be both lecture and hands-on labs (make sure to bring your laptops). The material is presented in modules and will include:
- Module 1: Getting Started with ClickHouse
- Module 2: ClickHouse Architecture
- Module 3: Modeling Data for ClickHouse
- Module 4: Inserting Data into ClickHouse
- Module 5: Analyzing Data with ClickHouse
- Module 6: ClickHouse Materialized Views
- Module 7: Aggregations in ClickHouse Materialized Views
- Module 8: Query Acceleration Techniques
- Module 9: Joining Data in ClickHouse
- Module 10: Deleting and Updating Data in ClickHouse
- Module 11: Sharding and Replication
- Module 12: Managing Data in ClickHouse
Seats are limited! Please register your interest.