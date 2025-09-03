ClickHouse logo
Sign in

ClickHouse Deep Dive Training - NYC

Location: WeWork at 368 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10001

Date: Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM - 4:30 PM EDT (Note: you may start arriving at 8:30 AM EDT)

Who Should Attend: New or intermediate users looking to build a strong foundation in ClickHouse

Cost: $100.00 USD - reach out to us at [email protected] for a discount code!

What You'll Learn: The fastest way to ramp on ClickHouse. Topics range from introductory content to a deep dive on interacting with and understanding your data.

There will be both lecture and hands-on labs (make sure to bring your laptops). The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Module 1: Getting Started with ClickHouse
  • Module 2: ClickHouse Architecture
  • Module 3: Modeling Data for ClickHouse
  • Module 4: Inserting Data into ClickHouse
  • Module 5: Analyzing Data with ClickHouse
  • Module 6: ClickHouse Materialized Views
  • Module 7: Aggregations in ClickHouse Materialized Views
  • Module 8: Query Acceleration Techniques
  • Module 9: Joining Data in ClickHouse
  • Module 10: Deleting and Updating Data in ClickHouse
  • Module 11: Sharding and Replication
  • Module 12: Managing Data in ClickHouse

Seats are limited! Please register your interest.

Hosted by

Rich Raposa

Director, Global Learning

Loading form...

Upcoming events

Toronto ClickHouse Meetup
Meetup
Toronto ClickHouse Meetup
Sep 3, 2025
Toronto (Canada)
Raleigh ClickHouse Meetup
Meetup
Raleigh ClickHouse Meetup
Sep 4, 2025
Raleigh (United States)
In-Person Migration to ClickHouse Training - Gurgaon
Free Training
In-Person Migration to ClickHouse Training - Gurgaon
Sep 4, 2025
Gurgaon (India)

Products

Resources

Company

Join our community

Comparisons

ClickHouse logo
Stay informed on feature releases, product roadmap, support, and cloud offerings!
Loading form...
© 2025 ClickHouse, Inc. HQ in the Bay Area, CA and Amsterdam, NL.
TrademarkPrivacySecurityLegalCookie policy