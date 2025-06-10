In-Person ClickHouse Query Optimization Training - Bangalore

Date: Tuesday, June 26, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM IST

Location: IndiQube Orion, 24th Main Rd, Agara Village, 1st Sector, HSR Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560102, India

Cost: FREE

Join us for a comprehensive in-person training where you will learn how to optimize queries in ClickHouse. We will deep dive into techniques to improve query performance, such as effective use of primary keys, skipping indexes, materialized views, and projections. We'll also explore strategies to avoid common pitfalls, like inefficient joins and improper data types, while utilizing ClickHouse’s query logs and CPU/memory profiling to identify bottlenecks. By the end of the session, you’ll be equipped with the tools and knowledge to measure and optimize your queries.

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs.

We will end the training with a lengthy Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. Seats are limited! Register your interest and we will be in touch if you get a spot.