ClickHouse acquires HyperDX: The future of open-source observability ->->
ClickHouse logo
Sign in

News & Events / Free Training

In-Person BigQuery to ClickHouse - Jakarta

Date: Tuesday, April 22nd
Time: 1:30 PM - 4:30 PM WIB
Location: Jl. Jenderal Sudirman, Jakarta
Cost: FREE

Join us for a comprehensive 3-hour workshop designed to guide you through the essential steps and considerations for a successful BigQuery to ClickHouse migration. This workshop will kick off with an introduction to ClickHouse to be followed by the key reasons why migrating from BigQuery to ClickHouse can significantly enhance your data processing capabilities. We will delve into the main conceptual differences between the two, covering crucial aspects such as primary keys, datasets, and quotas.

In the advanced modules, we will explore the initial steps of the migration process. You will learn how to understand your dataset, map BigQuery data types to ClickHouse equivalents, and define primary keys in ClickHouse. We will also cover the process of loading data into ClickHouse, ensuring a smooth transition. The final module will focus on query acceleration techniques in ClickHouse, emphasizing materialized views, partitions, and other advanced techniques to optimize performance and scalability.

This workshop is perfect for database administrators, data engineers, and developers looking to leverage ClickHouse’s powerful analytical capabilities.

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Module 1: An Introduction to ClickHouse and use cases
  • Module 2: Modeling Data
  • Module 3: Inserting Data
  • Module 5: BigQuery Migration to ClickHouse
    • Why migrate from BigQuery to ClickHouse?
    • Main conceptual differences
      • Primary keys
      • Datasets
      • Quotas
  • Module 6: Schema Design
  • Understand the Dataset
  • ClickHouse Data Types
  • ClickHouse Primary Keys
  • Load Data
  • Module 7: Query Acceleration Techniques
    • Partitions
    • Materialized Views
    • Other Techniques

Register your interest and we will let you know via email if we are able to provide you a spot.

Hosted by

Maruthi Lokanathan

Maruthi Lokanathan

Solution Architect

Loading form...

Upcoming events

In-Person ClickHouse Developer Fast Track - Bangalore
Free Training
In-Person ClickHouse Developer Fast Track - Bangalore
Apr 1, 2025
Bangalore (India)
ClickHouse Meetup in Sydney
Meetup
ClickHouse Meetup in Sydney
Apr 1, 2025
Sydney (Australia)
KubeCon London 2025
Event
KubeCon London 2025
Apr 1, 2025
London (United Kingdom)

Products

Resources

Company

Join our community

Comparisons

ClickHouse logo
Stay informed on feature releases, product roadmap, support, and cloud offerings!
Loading form...
© 2025 ClickHouse, Inc. HQ in the Bay Area, CA and Amsterdam, NL.
TrademarkPrivacySecurityLegalCookie policy