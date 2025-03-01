Announcing BYOC on AWS, fully managed ClickHouse in your own VPC. Read the blog ->->
Latency Conference

We’re thrilled to announce that ClickHouse is a proud sponsor of this year’s Latency conference! Don't miss the talk "ML, Vectors, and Philosophy: Oh my!" by Tyler Hannan, ClickHouse Sr. Director for Developer Advocacy, at River View Room 2 on April 4 at 10:30 AM.

Our team is excited to connect with you and share how ClickHouse can revolutionize your data management and analytics. Be sure to visit us at our booth to explore our latest innovations, get insights from our experts, and learn how ClickHouse can empower your data-driven decisions.

Looking for a more in-depth discussion? Complete our form to book a private meeting with our ClickHouse experts. This is your opportunity to dive deeper into your specific challenges, ask questions, and discover how ClickHouse can solve your data analytics challenges.

Don't miss out on this chance to elevate your data analytics capabilities. See you at Latency in Perth!

