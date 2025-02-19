Join us at Open House, the ClickHouse user conference, May 28-29 in San Francisco. ->->
ClickHouse Developer In-Person Training - Melbourne, Australia

Location: Work Club Olderfleet, Melbourne, Australia (477 Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia) - Room SEKS (Basement level)
Dates: Thursday, March 27, 2025 - Friday, March 28, 2025
Time: 12:00 PM - 5:30 PM AEDT
Cost: Free

You've heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you've even tried it yourself. In this 2-day instructor-led training, you will learn how to create and deploy ClickHouse applications, model and store data efficiently, write efficient queries, and optimize query performance.

Topics are listed below and range from introductory content to a deep dive into ClickHouse and ClickHouse Cloud architecture.

There will be both lecture and hands-on labs (make sure to bring your laptops). The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Module 1: Getting Started with ClickHouse
  • Module 2: ClickHouse Architecture
  • Module 3: Modeling Data for ClickHouse
  • Module 4: Inserting Data into ClickHouse
  • Module 5: Analyzing Data with ClickHouse
  • Module 6: ClickHouse Materialized Views
  • Module 7: Aggregations in ClickHouse Materialized Views
  • Module 8: ClickHouse Sharding and Replication
  • Module 9: Joining Data in ClickHouse
  • Module 10: Deleting and Updating Data in ClickHouse
  • Module 11: Managing Data in ClickHouse
  • Module 12: Optimizing Queries in ClickHouse

We will end the training with a lengthy Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.

Seats are limited! Register your interest and we will be in touch if you get a spot.

Hosted by

photo-rich-raposa.jpeg

Rich Raposa

Director, Global Learning

