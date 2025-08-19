ClickHouse logo
Sign in

Events / Event

House Party, The SQL

Welcome back to House Party! This time, it's the SQL.

You've survived another day of AWS re:Invent sessions and vendor demos. Time to trade your conference badge for some good vibes and join the party.

What’s going down

You + ClickHouse + The Chainsmokers = House Party. Where database engineers become dance floor legends.

We’re bringing the Chainsmokers back to Intrigue for another epic night of music, food, and drink.

When and where

Tuesday, December 2, 9:00 PM - 12:00 AM PT

Intrigue Nightclub, The Wynn, Las Vegas

Ready to Party?

The SQL awaits. The Chainsmokers are ready. The only question is: Are you?

Fill out the form to be notified as soon as registration opens. Registration will be first-come-first-serve and capacity is limited.

Trust us - your future self will thank you when you're dropping it low while discussing columnar storage with fellow data enthusiasts. Some combinations just work.

Loading form...

Upcoming events

AWS Cloud Day Philippines
Event
AWS Cloud Day Philippines
Aug 19, 2025
Manila (Philippines)
Introdução ao ClickHouse: Análises em Real-Time em Larga Escala
Webinar
Introdução ao ClickHouse: Análises em Real-Time em Larga Escala
Aug 21, 2025
Zoom (Virtual)
Database Technology Conference China
Event
Database Technology Conference China
Aug 21, 2025
Beijing 北京 (China 中国)

Products

Resources

Company

Join our community

Comparisons

ClickHouse logo
Stay informed on feature releases, product roadmap, support, and cloud offerings!
Loading form...
© 2025 ClickHouse, Inc. HQ in the Bay Area, CA and Amsterdam, NL.
TrademarkPrivacySecurityLegalCookie policy