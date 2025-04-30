Join us at Open House, the ClickHouse user conference, May 28-29 in San Francisco. ->->
Data Engineering Summit

ClickHouse is a proud sponsor at Data Engineering Summit

Join ClickHouse at Data Engineering Summit in Bengaluru on May 15-16, 2025, and discover how we’re helping teams move faster with the world’s fastest open-source analytical database. Built for speed, scale, and efficiency, ClickHouse powers real-time insights for modern data applications. Stop by our booth to learn how you can analyze billions of rows in milliseconds, without breaking your budget.

Don't miss Rakesh Puttaswamy's talk on May 15 at 15:50 to 16:10 about "Milliseconds Matter: The Impact of Real-Time Analytics."

Want to connect 1:1? Book a meeting with our team to explore how ClickHouse fits into your architecture.

