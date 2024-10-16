DoubleCloud is winding down. Migrate to ClickHouse with limited-time free migration services. Contact us today ->->
ClickHouse logo
Sign in

News & Events / Free Training

Migrating from Postgres to ClickHouse Workshop

Date: November 27th
Time: 1 PM GMT / 2 PM CET

Join us for a comprehensive 2-hour workshop designed to guide you through the essential steps and considerations for a successful PostgreSQL to ClickHouse migration. This workshop will kick off with an introduction to the key reasons why migrating from PostgreSQL to ClickHouse can significantly enhance your data processing capabilities. We will delve into the main conceptual differences between the two databases, covering crucial aspects such as primary keys, partitions, and indexes.

In the second module, we will explore the initial steps of the migration process. You will learn how to understand your dataset, map PostgreSQL data types to ClickHouse equivalents, and define primary keys in ClickHouse. We will also cover the process of loading data into ClickHouse, ensuring a smooth transition. The final module will focus on data modeling strategies in ClickHouse, emphasizing denormalization, effective use of ClickHouse joins, and other advanced techniques to optimize performance and scalability. This workshop is perfect for database administrators, data engineers, and developers looking to leverage ClickHouse’s powerful analytical capabilities. Register now to secure your spot!

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Module 1: Introduction
    • Why migrate from PostgreSQL to ClickHouse?
    • Main conceptual differences
      • Primary keys
      • Partitions
      • Indexes
  • Module 2: Schema Design
    • Understand the Dataset
    • ClickHouse Data Types
    • ClickHouse Primary Keys
    • Load Data
  • Module 3: Data Modeling
    • Denormalization
    • ClickHouse Joins
    • Other Techniques

Hosted by

Pablo Musa

Principal Instructor

Loading form...

Upcoming events

ClickHouse Fundamentals
Free Training
ClickHouse Fundamentals
Oct 16, 2024
Zoom (Virtual)
Cloud Excellence Summit NSW
Event
Cloud Excellence Summit NSW
Oct 17, 2024
Sydney (Australia)
ClickHouse Meetup in Madrid
Meetup
ClickHouse Meetup in Madrid
Oct 21, 2024
Madrid (Spain)
Products
Resources
Company
Join our community
Comparisons
ClickHouse logo
Stay informed on feature releases, product roadmap, support, and cloud offerings!
Loading form...
© 2024 ClickHouse, Inc. HQ in the Bay Area, CA and Amsterdam, NL.
TrademarkPrivacySecurityLegalCookie policy